'Pathetic': J.D. Vance Mocked for Accusing Kamala Harris of Taking '4 Shots of Vodka' to Explain Her 'Word Salad' Speeches

J.D. Vance suggested Kamala Harris has a drinking problem.

March 20 2025, Published 1:53 p.m. ET

Vice President J.D. Vance was ridiculed for baselessly accusing former Vice President Kamala Harris of taking several shots of vodka before important meetings during her tenure at the White House.

President Donald Trump's second-in-command pointed toward Harris' "word salad" speeches as evidence of her heavy drinking.

J.D. Vance criticized former Vice President Kamala Harris' 'word salad' speeches.

On the "VINCE" podcast, the host asked the current vice president, "You talked earlier about the role of the vice president and how it’s different with each presidency. How are you doing the job differently than Kamala did it?"

"Well, I don’t have four shots of vodka before every meeting," Vance replied. "That’s one way I think that Kamala really tried to bring herself into the role is these word salads. And I think that I would need the help of a lot of alcohol to answer a question the way that Kamala Harris answered questions."

Several critics took to social media to call out Vance for his baseless comments about the former vice president drinking on the job, with several pointing out how he would criticize others for "word salad" speeches but not his own boss.

One person on BlueSky, a social media alternative to X, shared a clip from the interview and wrote: "What a disgusting and vile human being. What explains Trump’s inability to form a complete sentence?"

Another person commented, "Is this projection? I would bet that she can hold her booze better than he can."

A third BlueSky user shared: "Pathetic. You'd think a guy who grew up with people who were drunk around the clock would know what someone being drunk would actually act like."

Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election.

Later in the interview with host Vince Coglianese, the VP said, "I don’t talk to Kamala Harris or Joe Biden very often, but my sense is that there wasn’t a level of trust between Biden and Harris. And so she was just less empowered to do her job. And luckily, I’m in a situation where the president trusts me, where if he asks me to do something, he believes it’s going to happen."

J.D. Vance was ridiculed for his comments and was labeled a 'hypocrite.'

"Obviously, we’ll talk about it and check-in. But I feel empowered in a way that I think a lot of vice presidents haven’t been. But that’s all in the service of accomplishing the president’s vision. And I think I try to remind myself ... that the American people elected Donald J. Trump to do a job," he continued. "For him to do that job successfully, the people around him, starting at the top with the vice president, have to do their jobs well."

