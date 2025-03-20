'Pathetic': J.D. Vance Mocked for Accusing Kamala Harris of Taking '4 Shots of Vodka' to Explain Her 'Word Salad' Speeches

Several critics took to social media to call out Vance for his baseless comments about the former vice president drinking on the job, with several pointing out how he would criticize others for "word salad" speeches but not his own boss.

One person on BlueSky, a social media alternative to X, shared a clip from the interview and wrote: "What a disgusting and vile human being. What explains Trump’s inability to form a complete sentence?"

Another person commented, "Is this projection? I would bet that she can hold her booze better than he can."

A third BlueSky user shared: "Pathetic. You'd think a guy who grew up with people who were drunk around the clock would know what someone being drunk would actually act like."