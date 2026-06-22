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'An Embarrassment to the World': J.D. Vance Mocked as He's Brutally Snubbed by Qatar Prime Minister at Summit — Watch

J.D. Vance,Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani
Source: MEGA

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani didn't seem interested in saying hello to J.D. Vance.

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June 22 2026, Updated 3:27 p.m. ET

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J.D. Vance endured an awkward snub at the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland — and it was all captured on camera.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was greeting other world leaders on Sunday, June 21, amid ongoing peace talks between America and Iran, but he completely skipped over saying hello to the U.S. vice president.

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Qatar PM Skips Over J.D. Vance

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Source: @EdKrassen/x

J.D. Vance was ignored by Qatar's prime minister at the Lake Lucerne Summit.

Instead, the PM hugged the two men next to him, and afterward, Vance leaned back and extended his hand to greet him — though the Qatar official seemed disinterested.

The video went viral on social media, with one person writing, "A picture is worth a thousand worlds. No other nations respect the US run by the pedo regime."

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J.D. Vance Gets Trolled

J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

Social media users made fun J.D. Vance for being snubbed.

"All that power and still gets no respect lol," another individual said, with a third writing, "MAGA will somehow spin this and say he's negotiating with strength. What a complete and total embarrassment on the world stage."

"That was a decent snub..." a fourth person agreed. "Vance is beginning to get the clue that his Saturday Night Fever strut is an embarrassment to the world."

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J.D. Vance,donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he would be 'blaming' J.D. Vance is the U.S.-Iran deal doesn't work out.

The VP has been in the hot seat lately after Donald Trump took aim at him during the Group of Seven summit in France on Wednesday, June 17.

“If it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming J.D.," the president said of the proposed plan between the U.S. and Iran. "You better be careful, J.D. He’s going to turn his plane around and get the h--- out of here."

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J.D. Vance Defends the President's Shady Comment

J.D. Vance,donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The VP said the POTUS' comment was only a joke.

While many felt the POTUS was making Vance the scapegoat, the latter brushed off his words the next day.

"I think the president was joking as he often does," the father-of-three said, insisting he wasn't "at all" bothered by the president's remark.

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J.D. Vance Appeared on 'The View'

Photo of J.D. Vance was in the hot seat on 'The View'
Source: @theview/youtube

J.D. Vance was in the hot seat on 'The View'

Vance was also under fire when he appeared on the June 16 episode of The View.

When Whoopi Goldberg asked Vance why the Trump administration has been accused of trying to erase Black history, he replied, "You say we're anti-minority, you say we are anti-Black..."

"No, I didn't say that!" the actress responded. "I asked — see? Don’t start any stuff with me, man! Don’t get me in trouble."

Vance acknowledged his mistake, admitting, "I misinterpreted question."

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