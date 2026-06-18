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J.D. Vance Brushes Off Donald Trump Making Him the Scapegoat of Controversial Iran Deal

Split photo of Donald Trump and J.D. Vance.
Source: MEGA

'If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming J.D.,' Donald Trump declared.

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June 18 2026, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

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J.D. Vance doesn't mind being the fall guy.

During a White House briefing on Thursday, June 18, the vice president of the United States brushed off Donald Trump's recent admission he'd blame Vance if their deal in Iran fails.

In response to the president's comments, Vance insisted he was "not at all" concerned about being Trump's scapegoat for a controversial plan in the Middle East.

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'I Think the President Was Joking'

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Image of J.D. Vance was unbothered by Donald Trump's jab.
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance was unbothered by Donald Trump's jab.

“I think the president was joking as he often does,” Vance added.

Trump's playful punch took place during his on-stage appearance at the Group of Seven summit in France on Wednesday, June 17, as he declared Vance would be to blame if the deal falls through because he is the lead negotiator with Tehran.

“If it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming J.D. You better be careful, J.D. He’s going to turn his plane around and get the h--- out of here,” the POTUS quipped.

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Image of Donald Trump joked he'll blame J.D. Vance if the Iran deal fails.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump joked he'll blame J.D. Vance if the Iran deal fails.

Trump's comedic jab quickly went viral, with many social media users reacting to the remark in realtime.

One observer noticed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was standing behind the president during his speech about the Iran deal, didn't appear to find Trump's joke funny.

"Marco Rubio wasn't even giggling. I'm not a body language expert, but I believe Rubio knows how bad this is," one critic commented.

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'Always Blames Someone Else for His Failures'

Image of Donald Trump faced backlash from critics after his joke about the Iran deal.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump faced backlash from critics after his joke about the Iran deal.

Many internet trolls thought Trump's joke was a reflection of his character, with someone snubbing, "That’s exactly what he will do too. He is a spineless coward who never takes responsibility and always blames someone else for his failures."

While Trump may have been joking, some conservatives are directing their frustration at Vance rather than Trump as backlash over the Iran agreement continues to grow.

'This Is the Vice President's Deal'

Image of Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro blasted J.D. Vance over the deal.
Source: MEGA

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro blasted J.D. Vance over the deal.

The proposed memorandum of understanding (MOU) would restore many pre-conflict conditions while creating a $420 billion reconstruction fund for Iran. It would also lift certain sanctions on Iranian oil exports and unfreeze previously restricted assets.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro blasted the deal, arguing that Vance played a key role in its development.

"This is JD's deal. Let's be very clear. This is the vice president's deal," Shapiro said.

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