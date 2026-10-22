J.D. Vance Pokes Fun at Donald Trump's Odd Comments About 'Studying' Men's Bodies: 'I'm Not Talking About It'

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Vice President J.D. Vance made a joke at the expense of his boss, President Donald Trump, during a campaign appearance in Ohio, taking a swipe at the president’s repeated comments about another Republican politician's backside. During an event in Cincinnati on Wednesday, October 21, Vance joked that Trump had already said too much about Senator Jon Husted in particular.

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Vance Delivers a Trump Joke to Ohio Crowd

Source: MEGA Vance joked about Trump's male physique obsession.

"Now, this is a tough act to follow," Vance told supporters as the audience clapped and cheered. "What could I possibly say about Jon Husted that Donald J. Trump has not already said?" he asked with a smile. He then said: "Don't worry, I'm not talking about Jon Husted's a--. I'm not talking about it." After the joke, Vance shifted to praising Husted's record in Washington, claiming the senator had accomplished more in less than two years than most lawmakers manage to do in a decade.

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Trump Couldn't Stop Talking About Husted’s Body

Source: MEGA President Trump marveled over Senator Husted's muscles.

Vance was referring to Trump repeatedly gushing about Husted’s physique, specifically how impressed he is with his athleticism. At an October rally in Youngstown, Trump went into very specific detail about the former college football player's body. The president said he “examined” the senator’s backside along with his shoulders, feet, hands and jawline. He then continued, stating: “I patted him on the shoulder, and it was like a piece of steel. I’m still recovering.” Husted played defensive back at the University of Dayton, and Trump has attributed what he calls his impressive physique to his athletic background. The president continued gushing about Husted during a rally in Greenville, N.C., on Tuesday, October 20.

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President Called the Senator a 'Pile of Muscle'

Source: MEGA President Trump said talking about men's bodies is not his thing.

During a campaign speech, Trump claimed he is not into sizing up men but apparently is making an expectation for Husted. "I've never studied the body of a man before," Trump told the North Carolina crowd, adding, "It's not my thing." He then described the senator's backside as a "pile of muscle." Despite his claims, Trump has had a habit of complimenting men’s physiques. During Pride Month in June, the president pointed to a man who caught his attention, stating: "Look at this guy over here. I don't know who the h--- he is, but he is one h--- of a specimen, I can tell you."

Vance Goes to Ohio as GOP Fear Upset

Source: MEGA Despsite Vance's smiles, polls have the GOP candidates down in Ohio.