Donald Trump Critics Accuse Him of Making 'Borderline Homoerotic Comments' as a Campaign Tool After Marveling Over Republican Senator's Muscular Body
Oct. 21 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
During recent midterm election campaign rallies, President Donald Trump raised eyebrows by repeatedly making unusually detailed comments about Ohio Republican Sen. Jon Husted's physique.
Speaking at a rally in Greenville, N.C., on Tuesday, October 20, Trump brought up Husted's body for a second time, explicitly using the phrase, "I’m studying his body.”
Trump told the crowd the senator was “a pile of muscle,” adding, "I'm studying his body. I've never studied a man's body before. It's not my thing. Nothing wrong with it, of course."
'A Pile of Muscle'
"But I looked at his a--, and then I looked at his legs. I said, 'His a--, s---, it's like — it's like a pile of muscle,'" Trump continued. "Then I looked at his legs, and I said, 'Man, his feet are big.' Then I looked at his shoulders, and I tapped him on the shoulder, and it actually hurt my hand. He's like a piece of steel. I said, 'This guy’s a monster!'"
This wasn’t the first time the president rhapsodized on Husted’s anatomy.
The comments began a week earlier during an October 12 rally in Youngstown, OH, where Trump was campaigning for Husted's Senate race against Democrat Sherrod Brown.
The President Looked Him 'Up and Down'
Trump said former football coach Jon Gruden told him about Husted's athletic background at the University of Dayton, prompting Trump to evaluate Husted on stage.
"I looked, and I watched up and down. I looked at his a--, and I looked at the whole — and then I looked at his hands. Look at his hands. He's got these, like, claws," Trump said.
Some political commentators have highlighted the irony and absurdity of Trump's thirsty comments, while others have theorized a deeper meaning.
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A column in The Huffington Post characterized Trump's unsolicited fixation on a 59-year-old male politician's backside as "borderline homoerotic comments" being used as an unusual campaign tool.
“This isn’t a fever dream. It’s 2026, and the vice president of the United States is 'no-homo'-ing people at his rallies. All while the president is making unsolicited, borderline homoerotic comments about a 59-year-old Republican politician’s backside, seemingly in an attempt to get people to vote for him,” wrote HuffPost’s Ian Kumamoto.
He also noted the paradox of top Republican figures using other men's bodies or perceived sexuality as political punchlines while simultaneously running on traditionalist platform, noting Vice President J.D. Vance’s textbook Freudian slurs and veiled LGBTQ digs as well.
“Not only are these interactions absurd and unprofessional in context, but they’re also indicative of something deeper — in both instances, two of the most powerful men in the world are using other men’s bodies or perceived sexuality as political props. Trump turns Husted into the b--- of a joke (literally), while Vance suggests that being gay is a disqualifying characteristic, or at the very least one to laugh at, for a political opponent,” Kumamoto wrote.