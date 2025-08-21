J.D. Vance Surprisingly Reveals Who His 'Best Friend' in the White House Is

Article continues below advertisement

Vice President J.D. Vance revealed his closest allies inside the White House, telling Laura Ingraham on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle that he has not only one — but two “best friends.” With eight months under his belt as Donald Trump’s second in command, Vance has already struck up a close companionship with his fellow Republicans. While he told Ingraham he has “a lot of good friends” in the White House, there are two people he feels closest to.

J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio

Source: mega J.D. Vance said he and Marco Rubio are 'very close.'

“The weird thing is, you say it’s one person, then fundamentally that’s an insult to other people,” the VP explained on Wednesday, August 20. “I mean, Marco [Rubio] and I are very close. We were close in the Senate, and he’s been a great friend of mine. I think he’s doing a great job.”

J.D. Vance and Pete Hegseth

Source: mega J.D. Vance commended Pete Hegseth for 'being on our side' in the White House.

The VP also named Pete Hegseth as one of his comrades, telling Ingraham that the scrutiny Hegseth endured over SignalGate in April was enough to earn his respect. “Pete Hegseth, who I went to Union Station with. I think he’s doing a great job as secretary of defense,” Vance explained. “The D.C. swamp tried to destroy Pete Hegseth unlike anybody in the administration, and that really… whenever I see the worst people in the world try and tear a guy down, that makes me think, ‘He’s on our side.’”

J.D. Vance Compliments RFK Jr. and Pete Hegseth

Source: mega The VP admitted he has not worked out with RFK Jr. and Pete Hegseth yet.

Vance commented further on Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s initiative to 'make America healthy again.' Although he admitted he has not worked out with them in the gym yet, he noted the duo has his undivided support. “It’s funny, I do love this presidential focus on fitness. Bobby and Pete are obviously leading the way, but I’m gonna participate as much as I can,” the VP shared.

J.D. Vance and Pete Hegseth Dine at Shake Shack

Source: mega J.D. Vance backed Pete Hegseth for his part in SignalGate.

Vance and Hegseth displayed their friendship during a trip to Shake Shack inside of Union Station on Wednesday, August 20 — the same day as the VP's interview with Fox News. While there, the duo thanked a group of National Guard troops for their service. “You guys bust your a-- all day. We give you hamburgers,” the VP said to the troops. “Not a fair trade, but we’re grateful for everything you guys do.”

Marco Rubio Calls J.D. Vance His 'Close Friend'

Source: mega Marco Rubio referred to the VP as his 'close friend.'