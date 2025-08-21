or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPolitics

J.D. Vance Surprisingly Reveals Who His 'Best Friend' in the White House Is

photo of J.D. Vance
Source: mega

J.D. Vance revealed who he has gotten close with in the White House.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 21 2025, Published 11:39 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Vice President J.D. Vance revealed his closest allies inside the White House, telling Laura Ingraham on Fox NewsThe Ingraham Angle that he has not only one — but two “best friends.”

With eight months under his belt as Donald Trump’s second in command, Vance has already struck up a close companionship with his fellow Republicans. While he told Ingraham he has “a lot of good friends” in the White House, there are two people he feels closest to.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio

photo of J.D. Vance said he and Marco Rubio are 'very close'
Source: mega

J.D. Vance said he and Marco Rubio are 'very close.'

“The weird thing is, you say it’s one person, then fundamentally that’s an insult to other people,” the VP explained on Wednesday, August 20. “I mean, Marco [Rubio] and I are very close. We were close in the Senate, and he’s been a great friend of mine. I think he’s doing a great job.”

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance and Pete Hegseth

photo of J.D. Vance commended Pete Hegseth for 'being on our side' in the White House
Source: mega

J.D. Vance commended Pete Hegseth for 'being on our side' in the White House.

The VP also named Pete Hegseth as one of his comrades, telling Ingraham that the scrutiny Hegseth endured over SignalGate in April was enough to earn his respect.

“Pete Hegseth, who I went to Union Station with. I think he’s doing a great job as secretary of defense,” Vance explained. “The D.C. swamp tried to destroy Pete Hegseth unlike anybody in the administration, and that really… whenever I see the worst people in the world try and tear a guy down, that makes me think, ‘He’s on our side.’”

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance Compliments RFK Jr. and Pete Hegseth

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

photo of The VP admitted he has not worked out with RFK Jr. and Pete Hegseth yet
Source: mega

The VP admitted he has not worked out with RFK Jr. and Pete Hegseth yet.

Vance commented further on Hegseth and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s initiative to 'make America healthy again.' Although he admitted he has not worked out with them in the gym yet, he noted the duo has his undivided support.

“It’s funny, I do love this presidential focus on fitness. Bobby and Pete are obviously leading the way, but I’m gonna participate as much as I can,” the VP shared.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance and Pete Hegseth Dine at Shake Shack

photo of J.D. Vance backed Pete Hegseth for his part in SignalGate
Source: mega

J.D. Vance backed Pete Hegseth for his part in SignalGate.

Vance and Hegseth displayed their friendship during a trip to Shake Shack inside of Union Station on Wednesday, August 20 — the same day as the VP's interview with Fox News. While there, the duo thanked a group of National Guard troops for their service.

“You guys bust your a-- all day. We give you hamburgers,” the VP said to the troops. “Not a fair trade, but we’re grateful for everything you guys do.”

Article continues below advertisement

Marco Rubio Calls J.D. Vance His 'Close Friend'

photo of Marco Rubio referred to the VP has his 'close friend'
Source: mega

Marco Rubio referred to the VP as his 'close friend.'

Rubio has also shown his support for Vance, as during an interview with Lara Trump, Marco commended J.D. as a leader and even endorsed him for President of the United States.

“I think J.D. Vance would be a great nominee,” the secretary of state said. “I think he’s doing a great job as vice president. He’s a close friend.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.