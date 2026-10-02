J.D. Vance Shuts Down Protester, Calls Him a ‘Democrat Plant’ and Warns Voters About Left-Wing Threat in Florida: 'We've Got a Clown Over Here'

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During a campaign rally in Lakeland, Fla., on Thursday, October 1, Vice President J.D. Vance was repeatedly interrupted by a protester whom he ultimately labeled a "Democrat plant" and a "clown.” While Vance spoke to a crowd to drum up support for Republican candidates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, a man in the audience began screaming over the applause. According to video reports, the protester was shouting lines regarding "Iran war criminal" accusations. After stopping his speech multiple times to handle the disruptions, Vance pointed out the individual, stating: "We got a clown over here, ladies and gentlemen... You always have to laugh at these protesters.” Some media characterized Vance as "panicking" before lashing out.

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Source: mega The VP called the protestor a 'Democrat plant.'

Vance, who holds the lowest net approval rating recorded for a modern U.S. vice president at this stage in his term, hitting a net approval of -18 in CNN polling data, argued that the protester's emotional display was staged, pointing out that the man brought a cell phone attached to a pole to film the interaction. Vance then told the crowd, "That guy is a Democrat plant. He wants to raise your taxes and release illegal aliens on the streets of Florida.” The audience booed the protester and broke into a sustained "USA!" chant as security escorted the man out of the venue. Vance then pivoted back to his speech, joking that they kicked the protester out just like they planned to kick out the rest of the Democrats in the upcoming election.

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J.D. Vance and Angie Nixon Are Feuding

Source: MEGA Angie Nixon shaded opponent Ashley Moody and J.D. Vance.

But the heckling wasn't the only thing that made the headlines. During the same rally, Vance disrespected Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon, stating she should "get the h---- out of here" because "you don't belong in America." The comment elevated a state-level race into a fierce national flashpoint, prompting an immediate, highly publicized, blistering counteroffensive from Nixon. She opened her statement with a pointed jab, writing on X, "I don’t wanna COUCH my words here: I know JD Vance, his eyeliner, and Absent Ashley Moody are used to running away from people..."

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Source: Mega J D Vance told Angie Nixon, 'you don't belong in America.'

She directly called out the hypocrisy of an out-of-state politician telling her to leave her home, writing that Vance came to Florida to tell her to get out "while he and Absent Ashley enjoyed the comfort of buildings my ancestors helped build.” Moody, Nixon’s Republican opponent, is facing intense political and legal review over her role in the "Hope Florida" scandal, which involved diverting $10 million in taxpayer-backed Medicaid settlement funds into a charity tied to the governor's wife, Casey DeSantis, that was later funneled into a political action committee.

'I Don't Go High When They Go Low'

Source: mega J.D. Vance is out supporting Republican candidates ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.