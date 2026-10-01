Rachel Maddow Predicts Donald Trump Will Try to Install Family Member to Keep 'Ill-Gotten Gains'

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Rachel Maddow predicted that President Donald Trump could try to place a family member in the presidency to maintain his family’s political influence. During a Sunday, September 27, interview on "The Poynter Institute" podcast, Maddow explained her reasoning for the prediction. "Once they’ve sort of started stealing that much money from the public trust, it becomes, typically, important for guys like that to ensure that somebody from their family assumes power after them, simply so the family can keep their ill-gotten gains, and not have them either taken or seized as part of a prosecution," she said.

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Rachel Maddow Discussed Donald Trump's Family

Source: @POYNTER/YOUTUBE Rachel Maddow shared her prediction about Donald Trump’s political future.

Maddow pointed to the president's children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Barron Trump, and his sons-in-law while discussing the family’s political future. She described what she saw as the businessman-turned-politician's approach to building family wealth as part of his "kleptokratic train." "If he wants them to not end up, you know, in jail or prosecuted or having their ill-gotten gains investigated and potentially taken over, he’s gotta make sure that the next president is also a Trump," the political commentator said. She then drew a comparison to political families in other countries. "And so that’s why you see so many sons of dictators become dictators around the world," she said.

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Rachel Maddow Warned About Corrupt Leaders

Source: @THE POYNTER INSTITUTE/YOUTUBE Rachel Maddow discussed on Donald Trump’s family members as her prediction of them becoming as potential successors.

Maddow explained why she believed leaders who misuse their power eventually face consequences. "If you are a corrupt leader who’s using your hold on power to basically shake down your country for hundreds of millions and/or billions of dollars, you know that the carousel stops turning at some point," the news program host said.

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Rachel Maddow Shared Her View On a Future Donald Trump Successor

Source: @THE POYNTER INSTITUTE/YOUTUBE Rachel Maddow discussed her concerns about political power and family succession.

Maddow then described how she thought such a move from the republican could unfold. "I think that’s something that would effectively have to be done kind of by force," she said while laughing at her own prediction. "I don’t imagine someone willingly voting for Eric — or the other one, or the other one," she added.

Source: @LATENIGHTWITHSETHMEYERS/YOUTUBE Rachel Maddow discussed on the November elections during her appearance on Seth Meyers’ 'Late Night.'