Article continues below advertisement
J.D. Vance Says He Was in Bed 'for 2 Days' After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine: 'My Heart Was Racing'

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance claimed his 'heart was racing' from the COVID-19 vaccine.

By:

Feb. 19 2025, Updated 10:54 a.m. ET

Vice President J.D. Vance opened up to Joe Rogan about the COVID-19 vaccine — and it’s clear he is not a fan of the shot.

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance said he did not receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

“I took the vax, and, you know, I haven't been boosted or anything,” Vance shared. “But the moment where I really started to get red-pilled on the whole vaxx thing was the sickest that I have been in the last 15 years by far was when I took the vaccine. And I, you know, I've had COVID at this point five times. I was in bed for two days. My heart was racing."

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance explained how the COVID-19 vaccine made him sick.

“But… even the fact that we're not even allowed to talk about the fact that I was as sick as I've ever been for two days, and the worst COVID experience I had was like a sinus infection, I'm not really willing to trade that,” he added, indicating getting COVID is less serious than the side effects of the vaccine.

He went on to share everyone he knows who got the “second shot” got “really, really sick.” “That's a side effect and not a side effect that we even talk about enough in this country,” he concluded. For his part, Rogan explained, “We're talking about companies that have a long history of lying and being forced to pay criminal fines, and then we're giving them this exemption from being responsible for any of the side effects."

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance stated everyone he knows who got the COVID-19 second shot got really sick.

Donald Trump’s right-hand man is not the only one discussing the COVID-19 vaccine as of late. As OK! reported, Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator under Trump, revealed more about the vaccine.

She spoke out on Piers Morgan Uncensored to declare we have “done wrong in public health.”

“The childhood vaccines, like many of the diseases, you get it once, you don’t get it again,” she detailed. “And this is getting the children to have that disease without getting the deadly consequences. That is not what the COVID vaccine was designed to do. It wasn’t designed to prevent infection, and if you look at the vaccine hesitancy rates, they’ve doubled since COVID.”

Photo of J.D. Vance
Source: MEGA

J.D. Vance said he's had COVID-19 five times.

Birx went on to criticize the rollout of the vaccine, saying it should have gone to people who “were at risk for severe disease” as “that’s what the vaccine was developed for.” She specifically mentioned how vaccines ended up going into “young people at hospitals” prior to being given to “elderly people in nursing homes.” “That’s not following the science and the data,” she added.

