J.D. Vance Says He Was in Bed 'for 2 Days' After Getting COVID-19 Vaccine: 'My Heart Was Racing'

“I took the vax, and, you know, I haven't been boosted or anything,” Vance shared. “But the moment where I really started to get red-pilled on the whole vaxx thing was the sickest that I have been in the last 15 years by far was when I took the vaccine. And I, you know, I've had COVID at this point five times. I was in bed for two days. My heart was racing."

“But… even the fact that we're not even allowed to talk about the fact that I was as sick as I've ever been for two days, and the worst COVID experience I had was like a sinus infection, I'm not really willing to trade that,” he added, indicating getting COVID is less serious than the side effects of the vaccine.

He went on to share everyone he knows who got the “second shot” got “really, really sick.” “That's a side effect and not a side effect that we even talk about enough in this country,” he concluded. For his part, Rogan explained, “We're talking about companies that have a long history of lying and being forced to pay criminal fines, and then we're giving them this exemption from being responsible for any of the side effects."