HEALTH Dr. Deborah Birx Confirms COVID Vaccine Was 'Not Designed to Prevent Against Infection' in Shocking Revelation

Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as the White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator under President Donald Trump, shared some new revelations about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored Dr. Deborah Birx stated the COVID vaccine wasn't meant to prevent infection.

In an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, she said we've “done wrong in public health” by not explaining the COVID vaccine is unlike childhood vaccines. “The childhood vaccines, like many of the diseases, you get it once, you don’t get it again,” she explained. “And this is getting the children to have that disease without getting the deadly consequences. That is not what the COVID vaccine was designed to do. It wasn’t designed to prevent infection, and if you look at the vaccine hesitancy rates, they’ve doubled since COVID.

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored Dr. Deborax Birx asserted we've 'done wrong in public health.'

She went on to insist we “have to start addressing these things” and cannot “just ignore” them. Morgan then asked her if she was concerned about the long-term impact of the COVID vaccine, to which she admitted the shots were given to the wrong people. “The messenger RNA vaccine should have been rolled out for the people that were at risk for severe disease,” she stated, “because that’s what the vaccine was developed for. When we say that we’re following the science and the data, we need to follow the science and the data. And the science and the data said people primarily over 65 or people with significant co-morbidities were at risk for severe disease. Those are the individuals that should have been immunized first. And we should have put our science behind our immunization schedule and protected those most at risk.”

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored Dr. Deborah Birx alleged COVID vaccines were given to the wrong people at first.

She went on to share the vaccines ended up going into “young people at hospitals” before going into “elderly people in nursing homes.” “That is not following the science and data,” she reiterated. “So I am all for following the science and the data, but it shouldn’t just be a statement. It should be a reality. And when we don’t match what we do in public health to the science and the data, that is when we get into trouble.”

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored Dr. Deborah Birx was slammed on X after she made some interesting comments on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored.'