Politics J.D. Vance Slams Critics for 'Disgusting' Comments About His Wife's Religion Source: mega J.D. Vance responded to the backlash he's been receiving after declaring he hoped his Hindu wife, Usha, would one day convert to Christianity. Allie Fasanella Oct. 31 2025, Published 3:37 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Vice President J.D. Vance fired back at those criticizing him for declaring his hopes that his wife, Usha Vance, will "eventually" convert from Hinduism to Christianity at a Turning Point event in Mississippi on Wednesday, October 29. J.D. responded to a now-deleted post on X by Ezra Levant, a Canadian media personality and the chief executive of far-right media website Rebel News, on Friday, October 31. Ezra's post read, "It's weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public, for a moment’s acceptance by groypers." "Groypers" refers to followers of white Christian nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega J.D. Vance claimed the critic's comment was 'disgusting.'

After calling Ezra's comment "disgusting," the Veep clarified on X, "She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage — or any interfaith relationship — I hope she may one day see things as I do." During Wednesday's event, which was held in honor of its founder, Charlie Kirk, J.D. responded to an audience question about his interfaith marriage. After revealing that when they both identified as "agnostic" or "atheist" when they first met in 2013, he admitted that he hoped she would someday choose to convert to Christianity. The couple wed in an interfaith ceremony in Kentucky in 2014. "Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church… Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Many found J.D. Vance's statements offensive.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Many found J.D.'s statements off-putting and self-serving. “You publicly downplayed your wife’s Hindu identity to appease a political base uncomfortable with it," one person wrote on X. Meanwhile, another user came to the vice president's defense, writing, "There is nothing wrong with what he said. He and his wife have different beliefs. He respects her beliefs but hopes that one day she’ll see things the way he does. What is wrong with this? Sounds like a healthy marriage to me 🤷‍♂️."

Article continues below advertisement

There’s another Great Indian Wedding to celebrate…



🙂 pic.twitter.com/WGDKAvcrv1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2024 Source: @anandmahindra/X J.D. Vance said he and his wife both considered themselves 'agnostic' or 'atheist' when they first met.

Source: mega The pair has three children they are raising in the Christian faith.