J.D. Vance Slams Critics for 'Disgusting' Comments About His Wife's Religion
Oct. 31 2025, Published 3:37 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance fired back at those criticizing him for declaring his hopes that his wife, Usha Vance, will "eventually" convert from Hinduism to Christianity at a Turning Point event in Mississippi on Wednesday, October 29.
J.D. responded to a now-deleted post on X by Ezra Levant, a Canadian media personality and the chief executive of far-right media website Rebel News, on Friday, October 31.
Ezra's post read, "It's weird to throw your wife’s religion under the bus, in public, for a moment’s acceptance by groypers."
"Groypers" refers to followers of white Christian nationalist Nick Fuentes.
After calling Ezra's comment "disgusting," the Veep clarified on X, "She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage — or any interfaith relationship — I hope she may one day see things as I do."
During Wednesday's event, which was held in honor of its founder, Charlie Kirk, J.D. responded to an audience question about his interfaith marriage.
After revealing that when they both identified as "agnostic" or "atheist" when they first met in 2013, he admitted that he hoped she would someday choose to convert to Christianity. The couple wed in an interfaith ceremony in Kentucky in 2014.
"Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church… Do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved in by church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way."
Many found J.D.'s statements off-putting and self-serving.
“You publicly downplayed your wife’s Hindu identity to appease a political base uncomfortable with it," one person wrote on X.
Meanwhile, another user came to the vice president's defense, writing, "There is nothing wrong with what he said. He and his wife have different beliefs. He respects her beliefs but hopes that one day she’ll see things the way he does. What is wrong with this? Sounds like a healthy marriage to me 🤷♂️."
J.D. — who married Usha in 2014 and converted to Christianity in 2019 — also wrote in his lengthy reply to Ezra that he was simply responding to a question as "people are curious."
"Posts like this wreak of anti-Christian bigotry," he added, before concluding, "Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing, and anyone who’s telling you otherwise has an agenda."
The couple also has three children that they are raising in the Christian faith.