Donald Trump Is 'Not Right in the Head,' Nationalist Nick Fuentes Claims: 'Something Is Wrong With Him'

Donald Trump is a "weird guy" who isn't "right in the head," former MAGA supporter and Christian nationalist Nick Fuentes claimed in his latest unhinged rant. During his online show America First, Fuentes — a far-right political commentator — bashed the president of the United States while responding to questions and comments that had been sent in by fans. Among those who sent in a reaction was a viewer with the name Hamish Frizzell, who brought up how Fuentes previously described Trump.

Source: @FuentesUpdates/X Nick Fuentes is a white nationalist who has been called racist, homophobic, antisemitic, among other things.

"Looks like your assessment of Trump as a tired old man is correct," the individual wrote. "Saw a report today that lots of his view of Chicago or NYC is from old BLM riot clips people show him. He just wants to play golf, fly on AF1, have fancy dinner parties, sign Oval Office EOs, watch '80s movie and get told he is getting revenge on [John] Bolton." Reacting to the comment, Fuentes agreed with the viewer while further sounding off on negative allegations about Trump's personality and apparent cognitive decline.

Something is not right with Trump...



"The way that he's always glazing himself and repeats himself. He's not right in the head." pic.twitter.com/oHksiLQ3Uo — Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) October 18, 2025 Source: @FuentesUpdates/X Nick Fuentes blasted Donald Trump during his latest rant.

"Yeah look, something is wrong with him, man," said Fuentes — whose own views have been described as racist, white supremacist, misogynistic, homophobic, antisemitic and Islamophobic. The controversial live streamer continued: "And I’m not saying that to be nasty, but like he’s a weird guy and some of the stuff that he does, just the way that he’s always glazing himself and repeats himself. He’s not right in the head."

Nick Fuentes Calls Donald Trump a 'Weird Dude'

Source: @FuentesUpdates/X Nick Fuentes claimed 'something is wrong with' Donald Trump.

"And I don’t know if that’s his psychology or if it’s just his age, but there’s something not right there and anyone who’s been around him will tell you that," Fuentes claimed. "He’s a weird dude like he’s an odd cat. And maybe you need to be to be as tough as he is, but he’s not sharp." The conservative influencer noted how even if "there was something wrong with him ten years ago," it was likely "a lot less apparent" since Trump was "a lot more sharp and I think compelling in general" at the time. "Now he's just slow and monotonous and repeats himself and seems to really not know what’s going on. So yeah, I agree with you," he concluded in response to the fan.

Nick Fuentes' Insane Reason for Not Voting Donald Trump in 2024 Election

Source: MEGA Nick Fuentes refused to vote for Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

This isn't the first time Fuentes has delivered scathing remarks about the president. While Fuentes previously supported Trump, he refused to vote for him in the 2024 presidential election because he became convinced the Republican politician's second administration would be staffed by "gays" and "Jews."

Source: MEGA Nick Fuentes was angered by Donald Trump's refusal to release the Epstein files.