J.D. Vance Slams 'Disgraceful' Jen Psaki for Insisting His Wife Usha Needs to Be 'Saved' From Him: 'The Second Lady Can Speak for Herself'

Article continues below advertisement

Vice President J.D. Vance isn't happy with what former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said about his marriage to wife Usha. While on the "I've Had It" podcast, Psaki was dissing the VP when she pondered how his spouse feels about his controversial actions and comments.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Jen Psaki Say About J.D. Vance's Marriage?

Source: @ivehaditpodcast/instagram Jen Psaki thinks J.D. Vance's wife, Usha, needs to be 'saved.'

"I think the little Manchurian candidate, J.D. Vance, wants to be president more than anything else," Psaki, 46, noted. "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. We'll come over here. We'll save you." The ex-White House staffer believes J.D. is "willing to do anything to" become the commander-in-chief once Donald Trump's second term is over. "I mean, he's scarier in certain ways in some ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

The Vice President Addresses Psaki's Comment

Source: mega The vice president called Psaki's comment 'disgraceful.'

When J.D., 41, was asked about the remarks while in Israel on Thursday, October 23, he called them "disgraceful" and raved over his relationship with Usha, 39. "But of course, the second lady can speak for herself, and I’m very lucky to have a wonderful wife, and I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me," he replied to a reporter.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega J.D. Vance and wife Usha married in 2014.

"We are very lucky to have this journey, or I should say, I’m very lucky to go on this journey with a very loving wife," the vice president continued. "We’re going to keep on serving the country together, and I’m honored to have Usha by my side on this trip in particular, but always."

Article continues below advertisement

Would Usha Vance Support Her Husband Running for President?

Source: mega The second lady admitted she never saw herself having 'any sort of life in politics.'

Usha has been asked her thoughts on the idea of her husband running for president in the 2028 election, but she spilled that she's taking things one day at a time. "Three years ago — maybe four years ago at this point — I had absolutely no intention of leading any sort of life in politics," Usha confessed to Meghan McCain on her Citizen McCain YouTube show.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The couple has two kids together.