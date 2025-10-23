J.D. Vance Slams 'Disgraceful' Jen Psaki for Insisting His Wife Usha Needs to Be 'Saved' From Him: 'The Second Lady Can Speak for Herself'
Oct. 23 2025, Published 5:58 p.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance isn't happy with what former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said about his marriage to wife Usha.
While on the "I've Had It" podcast, Psaki was dissing the VP when she pondered how his spouse feels about his controversial actions and comments.
What Did Jen Psaki Say About J.D. Vance's Marriage?
"I think the little Manchurian candidate, J.D. Vance, wants to be president more than anything else," Psaki, 46, noted. "I always wonder what's going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. We'll come over here. We'll save you."
The ex-White House staffer believes J.D. is "willing to do anything to" become the commander-in-chief once Donald Trump's second term is over.
"I mean, he's scarier in certain ways in some ways. And he's young and ambitious and agile in the sense that he's a chameleon who makes himself whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him," she explained.
The Vice President Addresses Psaki's Comment
When J.D., 41, was asked about the remarks while in Israel on Thursday, October 23, he called them "disgraceful" and raved over his relationship with Usha, 39.
"But of course, the second lady can speak for herself, and I’m very lucky to have a wonderful wife, and I know — at least I hope — that my wife feels the same about me," he replied to a reporter.
"We are very lucky to have this journey, or I should say, I’m very lucky to go on this journey with a very loving wife," the vice president continued. "We’re going to keep on serving the country together, and I’m honored to have Usha by my side on this trip in particular, but always."
Would Usha Vance Support Her Husband Running for President?
Usha has been asked her thoughts on the idea of her husband running for president in the 2028 election, but she spilled that she's taking things one day at a time.
"Three years ago — maybe four years ago at this point — I had absolutely no intention of leading any sort of life in politics," Usha confessed to Meghan McCain on her Citizen McCain YouTube show.
"It really is that rapid. And then when we moved our kids to school in this area, it was with no intention whatsoever of J.D. running for a new office, and so my attitude is that this is a four-year period where I have a set of responsibilities to my family, to myself, and obviously to the country, and that’s really what I’m focused on," she detailed. "I’m not plotting out next steps or really trying for anything after this."