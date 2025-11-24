or
J.D. Vance Takes a Shot at Dick Cheney Just Days After His Passing

split image of J.D. Vance and Dick Cheney
Source: MEGA

Vice President J.D. Vance sparked controversy with a jab at the late Dick Cheney after his death.

Profile Image

Nov. 24 2025, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

VP J.D. Vance didn't hold back when addressing the late Dick Cheney just days after the former Vice President's death.

The comment not only highlighted Vance's views on Cheney's legacy but also signaled a lack of unity among Republicans.

image of Vice President J.D. Vance made a controversial comment about Dick Cheney after his death.
Source: MEGA

Vice President J.D. Vance made a controversial comment about Dick Cheney after his death.

During the Make America Healthy Again Summit in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, November 12, Vance engaged in a discussion with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The conversation quickly turned to the challenges of the vice presidency.

Kennedy kicked things off when he remarked, “You know, the job of the vice president has been called the worst job in the country.”

image of The remark comes during a public summit in Washington, D.C.
Source: MEGA

The remark comes during a public summit in Washington, D.C.

Vance chuckled before cutting in with a sarcastic, “I think we’re out of time, ladies and gentlemen.”

Kennedy continued, sharing anecdotes about previous vice presidents who felt sidelined, including Lyndon B. Johnson under John F. Kennedy and Spiro Agnew and Gerald Ford during Richard Nixon's administration. He mentioned Cheney as an example of a vice president who appeared to dominate the political landscape.

image of The VP was laid to rest in November.
Source: MEGA

The VP was laid to rest in November.

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Vance seized the moment, laughing at the comment, and responded, “Not very well, it turns out.” His quip elicited laughter from some audience members, while others reacted with audible discontent.

Kennedy stated, “We agree on that,” before steering the discussion forward.

Vance's remarks are particularly striking given their timing — Cheney passed away just nine days prior at age 84 due to complications related to pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease. He left behind his wife, Lynne, their two daughters and six grandchildren.

image of Dick Cheney died nine days earlier at 84 due to pneumonia complications.
Source: MEGA

Dick Cheney died nine days earlier at 84 due to pneumonia complications.

In a further jab at his predecessor, Kamala Harris, Vance noted that the effectiveness of the vice presidency heavily relies on the president being served.

He stated, “You can have a president who effectively just passes off big swathes of responsibility, you can have a president who delegates, [or] you can have a president who has no trust in their vice president,” before faking a cough and adding “Kamala Harris.”

That comment prompted even more laughter from the crowd.

