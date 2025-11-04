Dick Cheney's Cause of Death Revealed After Politician Miraculously Survived 5 Heart Attacks
Nov. 4 2025, Published 10:06 a.m. ET
Dick Cheney fought hard against death several times throughout his life before ultimately passing at age 84 on Monday, November 3.
The former vice president's cause of death was revealed in a statement shared by his family, who said "his beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed."
How Did Dick Cheney Die?
The Republican politician's cause of death was confirmed as "complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease," his family shared.
As OK! previously reported, Dick's loved ones announced early Tuesday morning, November 4, that "Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025."
"For decades, Dick Cheney served our nation, including as White House Chief of Staff, Wyoming's Congressman, Secretary of Defense, and Vice President of the United States," the message continued.
Inside Dick Cheney's History of Health Woes
Dick didn't go down without a fight, however, as he miraculously survived five heart attacks in the decades before he ultimately lost his life.
The beloved vice president of George W. Bush suffered his first of many mild heart attacks in 1978. He eventually underwent a quadruple-bypass surgery in 1988.
His fifth and final heart attack occurred in 2010 before he received a heart transplant from an anonymous donor in 2012.
Dick Cheney Received a Heart Transplant From Anonymous Donor in 2012
The late businessman's office released a statement at the time to thank the unknown individual for their selfless act.
"Although the former Vice President and his family do not know the identity of the donor, they will be forever grateful for this lifesaving gift," the message read.
Dick Cheney Remembered as One of the Most Powerful VPs in American History
After announcing his death, the Cheney family reflected on the powerful politician's life.
"Dick Cheney was a great and good man who taught his children and grandchildren to love our country, and to live lives of courage, honor, love, kindness, and fly fishing. We are grateful beyond measure for all Dick Cheney did for our country. And we are blessed beyond measure to have loved and been loved by this noble giant of a man," his relatives expressed.
The late Nebraska native, who grew up in Wyoming starting around age 13, has been called one of the most powerful vice presidents in American history.