NEWS J.D. Vance Trolled as Pope Francis Dies Just Hours After Their Meeting: 'He Probably Drained the Pope's Will to Live' Source: mega Pope Francis became the head of the Catholic Church in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Though it was pure coincidence, social media users had a field day pointing out that Pope Francis died just hours after he met Vice President J.D. Vance in Vatican City. The two chatted on Sunday, April 20, and exchanged Easter greetings after they butted heads over President Donald Trump's deportation plans.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ap/x Pope Francis died just hours after he met with J.D. Vance on Sunday, April 20.

Article continues below advertisement

While speaking together, Vance, 40, told Pope Francis, "I know you have not been feeling great but it’s good to see you in better health. Thank you for seeing me." "I pray for you every day," the Ohio native added as they said their goodbyes. "God bless you."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @ap/x Social media users jokingly accused the vice president of causing Pope Francis' death.

Article continues below advertisement

Vance also tweeted about their interaction, writing, "Today I met with the Holy Father Pope Francis. I am grateful for his invitation to meet, and I pray for his good health. Happy Easter!" However, as OK! reported, Pope Francis died just hours later at age 88, with the Vatican camerlengo, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, announcing, "At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father."

Article continues below advertisement

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized," the statement continued. "With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Pope Francis was 88 when he passed away.

Article continues below advertisement

Social media trolls couldn't help but laugh at the timeline, especially since Vance is disliked by many for his conservative views. "Not him passing away 4 hours after this. J.D. Vance is the anti-christ confirmed," one person jokingly tweeted, while another pondered, "Now I'm not saying that J.D. Vance killed the Pope, per se. I just think his actions raise some questions, like for example: Did J.D. Vance kill the Pope?" "He met J.D. and decided he was done trying to help this world," a third penned, with a fourth person tweeting, "I don't think J.D. Vance killed the Pope, I think meeting J.D. Vance probably drained the Pope's will to live. It's subtly different."

Article continues below advertisement

Vance mourned the Pope's passing on X, sharing, "I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him." "I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID," he added. "It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega Vance mourned the loss via social media.