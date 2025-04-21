Pope Francis, Leader of the Catholic Church, Dead at 88 After Health Issues

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, confirmed the news with the following statement: “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.”

Francis was hospitalized on February 14 with bronchitis, which ended up turning into double pneumonia and a few respiratory crises. After spending 38 days in the hospital, he was released on March 23. On Easter Sunday, he came out to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square.