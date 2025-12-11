J.D. Vance Trolled for 'Trying to Be Funny' as He Proposes 'Ban' of Numbers 6 and 7 'Forever': 'Beyond Laughable'

Article continues below advertisement

Vice President J.D. Vance’s attempt to be relatable fell flat after he jokingly suggested a ban on the numbers six and seven. “Yesterday at church, the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating ‘six seven’ like 10 times,” Vance, 41, wrote in a message posted via X on Tuesday, December 9. “And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the first amendment and ban these numbers forever.”

J.D. Vance Proposed Ban on the Numbers Six and Seven

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance proposed a 'ban' on the numbers six and seven.

Six-seven is popular slang in children, which has no specific meaning, seemingly being part of the joke. In a follow-up statement, the government leader wrote, “Where did this even come from? I don't understand it. When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story.”

Where did this even come from? I don't understand it. When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story. — JD Vance (@JDVance) December 10, 2025

Fans Reacted to J.D. Vance's Numbers 'Ban'

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was trolled for trying to be 'relatable' on social media.

The social media post quickly went viral, with many users trolling the vice president in the comments section. “J.D. tries to be relatable again, like when he told us Americans hated turkey. I've heard how you talk about your children, you sound like a terrible father,” one user wrote. “How crazy it is that you can have this type of interaction with the vice president of the United States. The most unserious administration of all time.”

J.D. Vance Was Slammed for Being 'Unserious'

Source: MEGA Social media users had a mixed response to J.D. Vance trying to be relatable.

Meanwhile, another user added, “Two dudes obsessed with trying to be funny on Twitter while completely f------ up the country.” “Beyond laughable,” a third chimed in.

Others Defended J.D. Vance on Social Media

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was defended by other parents who shared similar experiences.