J.D. Vance Trolled for 'Trying to Be Funny' as He Proposes 'Ban' of Numbers 6 and 7 'Forever': 'Beyond Laughable'
Dec. 11 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Vice President J.D. Vance’s attempt to be relatable fell flat after he jokingly suggested a ban on the numbers six and seven.
“Yesterday at church, the Bible readings started on page 66-67 of the missal, and my 5-year-old went absolutely nuts repeating ‘six seven’ like 10 times,” Vance, 41, wrote in a message posted via X on Tuesday, December 9. “And now I think we need to make this narrow exception to the first amendment and ban these numbers forever.”
J.D. Vance Proposed Ban on the Numbers Six and Seven
Six-seven is popular slang in children, which has no specific meaning, seemingly being part of the joke.
In a follow-up statement, the government leader wrote, “Where did this even come from? I don't understand it. When we were kids all of our viral trends at least had an origin story.”
Fans Reacted to J.D. Vance's Numbers 'Ban'
The social media post quickly went viral, with many users trolling the vice president in the comments section.
“J.D. tries to be relatable again, like when he told us Americans hated turkey. I've heard how you talk about your children, you sound like a terrible father,” one user wrote. “How crazy it is that you can have this type of interaction with the vice president of the United States. The most unserious administration of all time.”
J.D. Vance Was Slammed for Being 'Unserious'
Meanwhile, another user added, “Two dudes obsessed with trying to be funny on Twitter while completely f------ up the country.”
“Beyond laughable,” a third chimed in.
Others Defended J.D. Vance on Social Media
Others defended the politician and shared their experiences with their own children.
“I have the same question. Last night at the Christmas parade, a kid was hanging out the window of a pickup hauling the float and yelling '6-7' at everyone. I don’t get it lol,” one supporter wrote, while another suggested, “My 5-year-old grandson does it too & it drives us all nuts! From what I've seen, it's what 67 SOUNDS like that makes them giggle & the little ones don't really get it but the big ones laugh so... 🤔."
"It’s a Gen Z thing. As an Xennial parent (1981) our jokes were funny! 6-7 comes empty with laughter," a third added.