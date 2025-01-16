Pete Hegseth Defended by Republican Senator in Back-and-Forth With Kaitlan Collins: 'You're Able to Still Drink on the Job — Don't Tell Me That Pete Can't'

Among accusations of sexual assault and cheating on ex-wives, Hegseth was also accused of drinking on the job during his tenure on Fox News. However, Mullin defended the Trump nominee by claiming unnamed senators "have shown up drunk to vote at night."

Hours later, Mullin appeared on CNN’s The Source, where Collins told him, "I was in that room today. And when you said that, I guess the thought that went through my head was, if what you’re saying is true and your colleagues do show up drinking to come to work and vote, which I think would maybe be concerning to those taxpayers who pay them, how is the bad behavior of a sitting senator a defense of someone who wants to run the Pentagon?"