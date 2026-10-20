J.D. Vance Unsure Whether Donald Trump Would Endorse Him for President in 2028: 'I Don't Know, Man'

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During an interview broadcast on Monday, October 19, on the 2WAY platform, Vice President J.D. Vance said he wasn't sure whether President Donald Trump would immediately endorse him for a 2028 presidential bid. Speaking with journalist Mark Halperin, Vance initially said he believed Trump would endorse him right away if he ran.

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'His Endorsement Is Still the Most Powerful'

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance said that a Trump endorsement carries 'more weight than any political endorsement in history.'

“That’s the person they say, ‘Okay, if Trump is with a guy, that must mean that the elites are against that guy,” the vice president continued. “I think that Trump’s endorsement just carries more weight than any political endorsement in history because of that. Obviously, the voters are gonna decide. Donald Trump is only one vote of many, but I think his endorsement is still the most powerful. I think if I run, the president will endorse me.” However, when pressed further on whether that backing would be automatic or immediate, Vance walked back the certainty, confessing, “I would think so, but I don’t know, man.”

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Source: MEGA Vance said he hasn't talked to the president about a potential 2028 run.

Vance clarified that he hasn't yet had a direct conversation with Trump about a potential 2028 run. “It’d be kinda weird if you said to him, ‘Mr. President, I’m gonna run,’ and he said, ‘Yeah, let me think about it,'” Halperin added.

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Source: MEGA Vance, who has historically low poll numbers, remans confident he'd get Trump's endorsement.

“No, I don’t think it’d be weird,” Vance retorted. “Again, I think I would get his endorsement, but I also think there’s something to be said for people actually running their own race, and because the president’s endorsement is so dispositive, you could absolutely see a scenario where the president says, ‘You know what? We need to let, like, this race play out and not, like, preemptively prejudge the results.'”

'I Might Be Terrible at It'

Source: MEGA Vance hasn't yet decided if he will even run at all.