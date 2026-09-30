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Journalist Mark Halperin Has Theory on Why Donald Trump and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Get Along

Mark Halperin, Donald Trump, Zohran Mamdani
Source: MEGA

Zohran Mamdani admitted he occasionally texts with Donald Trump.

Sept. 30 2026, Updated 1:28 p.m. ET

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Political journalist Mark Halperin speculates that President Donald Trump and NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani have an emerging "bromance" because Mamdani is not afraid of the POTUS.

Halperin noted on "The Megyn Kelly Show" that highly powerful people are constantly surrounded by sycophants and people intimidated by them.

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Inside Their Relationship

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photo ofHalperin said that Donald Trump values people who are 'strong.'
Source: MEGA

Halperin said that Donald Trump values people who are 'strong.'

Halperin emphasized that Trump values success and strength, comparing Mamdani's standing to how Trump views figures like Elon Musk. Halperin noted, "if you are strong... but don't kiss a--, you can make it in Trump's world."

Because of this, Trump likely finds it incredibly refreshing when someone interacts with him without showing fear, creating an unexpected personal chemistry despite their massive ideological differences.

Halperin explained that Trump is willing to offer people a second chance if he believes they are fair and do not suffer from "Trump Derangement Syndrome," a trope the POTUS and his acolytes frequently use to describe those who criticize him or his policies.

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photo of Donald Trump previously labeled the mayor a communist.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously labeled the mayor a communist.

Because Mamdani has approached their meetings with practical, New York-focused cordiality, Trump views him as "very rational" despite their vast ideological differences.

Trump previously labeled Mamdani — a democratic socialist — a "communist." Despite this, their relationship has turned surprisingly cordial and mutually supportive.

Observers point out that Mamdani has been willing to stand up to Trump directly, such as publicly pushing back against Trump’s efforts to bar specific media outlets from meetings.

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photo of Halperin noted that the president would likely cut off Mamdani if he ever becomes 'openly antagonistic' about the Republican.
Source: MEGA

Halperin noted that the president would likely cut off Mamdani if he ever becomes 'openly antagonistic' about the Republican.

As Mayor of NYC, Mamdani has met with Trump multiple times to discuss critical city issues like federal funding, affordable housing, infrastructure projects like Sunnyside Yard, and protecting immigrant New Yorkers.

Halperin warned that leveraging Trump's support requires careful handling. Although Trump respects a leader who stands their ground, Halperin noted that if you cross into being "openly antagonistic, forget about it.”

He also noted that this highly publicized, "buddy-buddy" relationship with a prominent Democratic Socialist has had unintended consequences for the larger electorate.

He reported that Trump’s focus on personal chemistry with Mamdani — rather than boosting conservative candidates — is part of why Republicans are panicking heading into the critical midterms.

Veteran Republican strategist Doug Heye summarized the frustration to The Associated Press by noting, "You’re trying to say, 'Here’s how extreme they are,' and the president’s saying, 'I love this guy.'"

What Do Trump's Allies Think of the Friendship?

Bruce Blakeman ;Donald Trump ;Kathy Hochul
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's friendliness has divided Republicans.

Republican Bruce Blakeman, who is running to unseat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, centered much of his campaign on framing Mamdani as an anti-capitalist adversary.

Anonymous Republican operatives told Politico that Trump's praise "deflates his entire campaign basis" and has shocked local party members.

In contrast, some traditional Republican consultants have defended Trump's behavior, arguing that meeting with the mayor of America's largest city is a standard presidential duty, or noting that Trump has a lifelong fixation on his hometown of New York and values Mamdani's political talent, downplaying any long-term electoral damage.

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