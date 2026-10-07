J.D. Vance Trails Behind as Wife Usha Nearly Falls Down Helicopter Steps While Carrying Their Infant Son
Oct. 7 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance was nowhere to be seen when his wife, Usha, narrowly avoided a disaster while carrying their baby out of an aircraft.
Video taken by the pool cameras at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, October 5, showed Usha descending the stairs from Marine Two while carrying the couple's youngest child, Alec. Close to the bottom of the staircase, she suddenly seemed to lose her balance and fell forward.
Usha Vance Avoided a Big Tumble
Usha quickly reached for the railings and found her balance while Alec stayed securely in the baby carrier against her chest during the wobble.
After regaining herself, she seemed to smile and then kept on walking toward the nearby personnel. Neither she nor the baby showed any signs of having been injured.
J.D. didn't witness the scary moment, as a video showed him later coming out of the aircraft with their 4-year-old daughter, Mirabel.
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The family was going to Alaska, where J.D. was campaigning on behalf of the Republicans before the November midterm elections.
The vice president stated to the reporters that both his wife and their new baby were going on the trip since Alaska was the only one of the 50 states that Usha had never been to.
It was also one of the relatively small number of public appearances that Usha has made since giving birth this summer.
The couple welcomed Alec on July 19; he is their fourth child and joins Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.
At the time, the couple stated that both the mother and the baby were healthy and expressed their thanks to the staff at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit.
Baby Alec Made Vice Presidential History
Alec's arrival was also a notable point in the history of the vice presidential office since he was the first child to be born to the family of a U.S. vice president while he was in office in 150 years.
According to the White House Historical Association, the last time a sitting vice president became a father while on duty was Schuyler Colfax and his second wife, Ellen Wade, who welcomed a son, Schuyler Colfax III, in 1870.
The Vance family joins others in Trump's circle to welcome a child, a list that includes Karoline Leavitt and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller's wife, Katie Miller.