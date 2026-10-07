Politics J.D. Vance Trails Behind as Wife Usha Nearly Falls Down Helicopter Steps While Carrying Their Infant Son Source: MEGA Usha Vance nearly falls getting off a place with her son. Frank Yemi Oct. 7 2026, Published 5:01 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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J.D. Vance was nowhere to be seen when his wife, Usha, narrowly avoided a disaster while carrying their baby out of an aircraft. Video taken by the pool cameras at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Monday, October 5, showed Usha descending the stairs from Marine Two while carrying the couple's youngest child, Alec. Close to the bottom of the staircase, she suddenly seemed to lose her balance and fell forward.

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Source: MEGA Usha Vance almost fell while holding her baby.

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Usha Vance Avoided a Big Tumble

Source: MEGA Usha is on the campaign trail with her husband.

Usha quickly reached for the railings and found her balance while Alec stayed securely in the baby carrier against her chest during the wobble. After regaining herself, she seemed to smile and then kept on walking toward the nearby personnel. Neither she nor the baby showed any signs of having been injured. J.D. didn't witness the scary moment, as a video showed him later coming out of the aircraft with their 4-year-old daughter, Mirabel.

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J.D. Vance and Family Are on the Campaign Trail

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance often speaks highly of his wife, Usha.

The family was going to Alaska, where J.D. was campaigning on behalf of the Republicans before the November midterm elections. The vice president stated to the reporters that both his wife and their new baby were going on the trip since Alaska was the only one of the 50 states that Usha had never been to. It was also one of the relatively small number of public appearances that Usha has made since giving birth this summer. The couple welcomed Alec on July 19; he is their fourth child and joins Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel. At the time, the couple stated that both the mother and the baby were healthy and expressed their thanks to the staff at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit.

Baby Alec Made Vice Presidential History

Source: MEGA J.D. and Usha Vance share four kids.