J.D. Vance Awkwardly Sent to Voicemail After Trying to Call Donald Trump During Rally: 'Can You Give Me a Second?'

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J.D. Vance attempted to call Donald Trump during a rally for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on April 7. However, the vice president, 41, actually got the POTUS' voicemail instead.

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JD Vance tries to call Trump at a Viktor Orbán rally and gets sent to voicemail pic.twitter.com/Dby5sVfHwN — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) April 7, 2026 Source: @HQNewsNow/X

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J.D. Vance Called Donald Trump Twice at the Rally

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance attended an event for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Vance took out his phone in front of the crowd to ring up Trump, 79, when he put the device on speaker. But an automated voice said: “I’m sorry, the person you were trying to reach has a voicemail box that is full.” Vance then awkwardly hung up before dialing up Trump once more.

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Donald Trump Endorsed the Hungarian Prime Minister for Reelection

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance went to Hungary for a brief two-day trip.

This time, the businessman answered but needed a moment to himself. “Hey, J.D., can you give me a second,” Trump said on the phone. After a brief moment, the politician approved Orban for reelection, telling the audience: “I love Hungary, and I love that Victor, I’ll tell you, he’s a fantastic man. We’ve had a tremendous relationship.” “Boy, that sounds like a big crowd and my kind of people,” he then joked. Vance landed in Hungary on Tuesday for a two-day visit to help launch Orban’s reelection campaign.

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Donald Trump Praised J.D. Vance's Recent Weight Loss

Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke to the crowd at the rally for Viktor Orban.

Trump and Vance have an interesting friendship, with the Celebrity Apprentice host once praising the Hillbilly Elegy author's physique. “J.D. Vance, is J.D. here? J.D.! He's lost weight. He got a little thinner. I'm looking for a heavy-set gentleman, and now I find a perfect specimen,” Trump said during the White House Easter luncheon on April 1. In August 2024, Vance revealed he had lost about 30 pounds since his 2022 Senate campaign, attributing his health to a good diet and exercise rather than using GLP-1s.

J.D. Vance Isn't Sure If He Will Run for President in 2028

Source: MEGA Donald Trump once joked about J.D. Vance's body.