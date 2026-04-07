J.D. Vance Awkwardly Sent to Voicemail After Trying to Call Donald Trump During Rally: 'Can You Give Me a Second?'
April 7 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
J.D. Vance attempted to call Donald Trump during a rally for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on April 7.
However, the vice president, 41, actually got the POTUS' voicemail instead.
J.D. Vance Called Donald Trump Twice at the Rally
Vance took out his phone in front of the crowd to ring up Trump, 79, when he put the device on speaker.
But an automated voice said: “I’m sorry, the person you were trying to reach has a voicemail box that is full.”
Vance then awkwardly hung up before dialing up Trump once more.
Donald Trump Endorsed the Hungarian Prime Minister for Reelection
This time, the businessman answered but needed a moment to himself. “Hey, J.D., can you give me a second,” Trump said on the phone.
After a brief moment, the politician approved Orban for reelection, telling the audience: “I love Hungary, and I love that Victor, I’ll tell you, he’s a fantastic man. We’ve had a tremendous relationship.”
“Boy, that sounds like a big crowd and my kind of people,” he then joked.
Vance landed in Hungary on Tuesday for a two-day visit to help launch Orban’s reelection campaign.
- Donald Trump Refuses to Back J.D. Vance as 2028 President, Says It's 'Too Early' to Decide
- J.D. Vance Says He's Ready to Become President If 'God Forbid' Donald Trump's Health Worsens
- Donald Trump Hesitates to Endorse J.D. Vance as His 'Successor' in 2028 Presidential Election: 'You Have a Lot of Very Capable People'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump Praised J.D. Vance's Recent Weight Loss
Trump and Vance have an interesting friendship, with the Celebrity Apprentice host once praising the Hillbilly Elegy author's physique.
“J.D. Vance, is J.D. here? J.D.! He's lost weight. He got a little thinner. I'm looking for a heavy-set gentleman, and now I find a perfect specimen,” Trump said during the White House Easter luncheon on April 1.
In August 2024, Vance revealed he had lost about 30 pounds since his 2022 Senate campaign, attributing his health to a good diet and exercise rather than using GLP-1s.
J.D. Vance Isn't Sure If He Will Run for President in 2028
Speculation over Vance running in the 2028 presidential election also recently surfaced, with the VP addressing the rumors in an interview with Martha MacCallum on Fox News.
When asked about campaigning in the next election, he quipped: “Would I?”
“One of the things that I don’t like about this question... is that I’ve been in this job for a year," Vance went on. “Why don’t I do as good of a job as I can in this job? We’ll worry about the next job sometime in the future.”