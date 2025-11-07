Politics Sleepy Donald Trump, 79, Makes J.D. Vance Answer Tough Questions for Him After Dozing Off During GLP-1 Press Conference Source: MEGA Donald Trump had J.D. Vance answer tricky questions for him during a dinner with leaders from central Asian countries. Rebecca Friedman Nov. 7 2025, Published 9:55 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump appeared to be tired of engaging with press by the end of the day on Thursday, November 6. While hosting a dinner with leaders from central Asian countries at the White House, the president of the United States made Vice President J.D. Vance answer hard-hitting questions for him after seemingly falling asleep during a GLP-1-related press conference hours earlier. At the dinner, where members of the press were present, Trump looked tired while sitting between Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Donald Trump Orders J.D. Vance to 'Answer' for Him

Source: MEGA Donald Trump asked J.D. Vance to 'please' answer a reporter's question for him.

At one point, a reporter asked Trump about the significance of Kazakhstan joining the Abraham Accords — a symbolic move to establish diplomatic normalization between Israel and several Arab states. The POTUS couldn't be bothered by the question, as he immediately ordered Vance, "You want to answer that, please?" Vance snapped into character as he responded: "What the president has done is signal that the momentum of the Abraham Accords is alive and well in the second administration. It’s not just going to be Kazakhstan, but also several other countries that join in the months to come."

Source: MEGA Donald Trump sat between J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio during a dinner with central Asian leaders.

Another journalist then pressed Trump about a Rhode Island federal judge ordering his administration to provide fully-funded food stamps for low-income citizens by the end of this week. "What's your message to folks as they work this out in the courts and in Congress as we’re heading into Thanksgiving?" the reporter asked. Again using his crutch, Trump said to Vance, "You wanna go with it?"

Source: MEGA Donald Trump appeared to doze off during a press conference about weight-loss drugs.

"It's an absurd ruling because you have a federal judge effectively telling us what we have to do in the midst of a Democrat government shutdown," the veep ridiculed. "In the midst of a shutdown, we can’t have a federal court telling the president how he has to triage the situation... The president has told us to keep as much going as humanly possible." After Vance mentioned how SNAP benefits are running out, Trump suddenly gained enough energy to ramble about how food stamps are allegedly affecting the government's funding. "Biden went totally crazy. Gave it to anybody that would ask," Trump claimed, snubbing former President Joe Biden.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump perked up while rambling about his rival Joe Biden.