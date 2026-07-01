J.D. Vance Met With 'Zero Reaction' After Joking About Joe Biden Tripping During Naval Air Station Speech: Watch

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J.D. Vance's joke about former president Joe Biden during his speech at the Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, July 1, didn't land with the troops. The vice president, 41, began his joke by saying: "Don't fall and bust your a--," going on to mention the Democrat.

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JD Vance attempts to tell a joke at Biden's expense to the troops -- and gets absolutely zero reaction 😬 pic.twitter.com/kJBcsiZvTS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X J.D. Vance's speech raised eyebrows at the event.

"You know, the previous president — I'm trying to be nonpartisan — you ever seen these old cartoons where you got the angel on the shoulder and the devil on the shoulder?" Vance quipped. "Well, because I'm speaking to all of you, our great patriots and service members, I've got the angel on my shoulder saying, 'J.D., don't be partisan! We're gonna make this nonpartisan!'" he enthused.

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J.D. Vance's Quip Did Not Go Over Well With the Troops

Source: @atrupar/X J.D. Vance began his joke by saying 'don't fall and bust your a--.'

The Hillbilly Elegy author then joked: "And then I've got the devil on my shoulder who wants to talk about every time that Joe Biden fell up or down the stairs. And the media didn't care about that!" "But if I did it one time, if I did it one time, it would be a major, major story," Vance stated.

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Joe Biden Fell Down During His 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy Speech

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Source: MEGA The vice president's quip about Joe Biden fell flat.

Biden, 83, fell down several times during his term as president, with one major headline-grabbing spill occurring at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation in 2023. The politician stumbled over a sandbag and lost his balance while on stage at the event before delivering his commencement speech. During a talk with reporters later on, he joked he "got sandbagged." “He’s fine,” White House communications director Ben LaBolt wrote on X shortly after the incident. “There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.”

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Fans Bashed J.D. Vance's Joke About Joe Biden

Source: MEGA Joe Biden famously fell during his 2023 U.S. Air Force Academy graduation speech.

Once Vance's joke made the rounds on social media, viewers quickly attacked him for the jab. "J.D. Vance is one of the most socially awkward people I have ever seen," someone said on X, with another person penning the Republican is "always cringe." "J.D.Vance attempts to tell a joke at Biden's expense to the troops — and gets absolutely zero reaction," a third individual wrote.

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Source: MEGA Fans slammed J.D.Vance's speech on social media.