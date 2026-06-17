J.D. Vance Laughs at Homophobic Slurs While Promoting His New Book

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Vice President J.D. Vance laughed uproariously at homophobic remarks made by Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld. The vice president was on The Five promoting his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith. At the end of the show, during its “One More Thing” segment, Watters noted that it was National Fudge Day and brought out a pickle cake with green frosting. The host stated he opted to serve pickle cake instead of fudge, adding that he thought fudge would be “too gay.”

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'I Thought It'd Be Too Gay'

Source: MEGA,unsplash J.D. Vance laughed loudly at the homophobic slur.

Watters stated to Vance, "I was gonna do fudge [cake]... for the VP, but I thought it’d be too gay, so I did pickle cake instead," referencing a crude homophobic slur. “I’m not sure if I got it right,” he added. Vance laughed loudly along with Watters' remarks and thanked him for the cake. Activists have frequently scrutinized Vance's record on LGBTQ+ issues. He has previously opposed the Respect for Marriage Act and spoken out against transgender rights. “Most Americans, I think, don’t really care about same-s-- marriage,” Vance told Business Insider in 2024.

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Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was presented with another 'gay' jab during an earlier Fox News segment.

Before his appearance as co-host on The Five, the vice president co-hosted Fox News’ Gutfeld!, whose host also managed to get in an offensive gay joke with the vice president. After discussing Trump’s dubious deal with Iran, Greg Gutfeld asked Vance, “We’re looking at this new deal, VP, and I’m wondering, did we sign the deal because the new Ayatollah is gay and we wanted to focus on Pride Month?” In between uproarious laughter, Vance said, “I’m glad I decided to ruin my political career by spending an hour here,” before adding, “I’ll either be killed or unelectable if I answer that.”

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J.D. Vance Convinced Himself He Was Gay

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance claimed he convinced himself he was gay as a young boy

In his 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy, Vance, who gets trolled for appearing to wear eyeliner and for a viral photo of him dressed in drag when he attended Yale Law School, wrote about briefly convincing himself he was gay as a young boy. He noted that his grandmother quickly put the notion to rest and reassured him that even if he were gay, God would still love him. After watching a television broadcast by a fire-and-brimstone preacher condemning homosexuality, Vance's young mind simplified the definition to mean that gay men "preferred to be around men, not women.” Because that description fit him at the time, he convinced himself he was gay and going to h---.

Source: MEGA Jesse Watters and J.D. Vance shared laughs over an offensive joke.