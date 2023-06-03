Home > News > Joe Biden NEWS Every Fall President Joe Biden Has Taken — After Worst Fall Yet as Prez Face Plants Onto the Ground Source: mega;ABCnews

President Joe Biden made headlines for nearly face planting at an event on Thursday, June 1. While attending the U.S. Air Force Academy, he tripped over a sandbag. "He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands," Ben LaBolt, the White House communications director, tweeted following the public's concern.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep scrolling to learn about all of Biden's falls over the years.

MARCH 2021: Biden Trips Up the Stairs While Boarding Air Force One At the time, the president, 80, was seen boarded a plane to Atlanta when he stumbled up the stairs. White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reassured everyone he was "100 percent fine."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

JUNE 2022: Biden Falls Off His Bike in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware When Biden visited his beach house with wife Jill Biden, he stopped for a few minutes to answer some questions from the press. But he later toppled to the side and hit the ground. He was later helped up by Secret Service. The White House said his foot got caught on a pedal when he was trying to dismount the bike.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

FEBRUARY 2023: Biden Stumbles on the Air Force One Stairs After Returning from Ukraine and Poland The politician couldn't find his footing, leading him to fall on the Air Force One stairs. He didn't fall and ended up using his hands to support himself.

Article continues below advertisement

MAY 2022: Biden Almost Falls While Walking Up Stairs of Air Force One When Biden was on his way to Illinois, he slipped as he entered Air Force One. He managed to regain his composure and did not hit the ground.

Source: abc news

Article continues below advertisement

MAY 2023: Biden Trips While Walking on the Stairs in Japan As Biden walked down the stairs of the Itsukushima Shrine, he tripped and fell on his way to greet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Biden brushed it off and continued on with the appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Biden's age has been a cause for concern when it comes to him running for president of the U.S. in 2024 — and even Hillary Clinton weighed in on what the future holds for the current president. "There was that heart-stopping moment when he almost fell over coming down the stairs a day or two ago," Financial Times editor Edward Luce asked the former First Lady. "He didn't use a railing, and Jill wasn't there with him. Every time that happens, your heart is in your mouth because these things could be consequential. Is that a concern?"

"But his age is an issue, and people have every right to consider it," Clinton added. "But, you know, he has this great saying — and I think he's right — don't judge him for running against the Almighty but against the alternative. I am of the camp that I think he's determined to run; he has a good record that, three years ago, people would not have predicted would have gotten done. He doesn't get the credit yet for what is happening out in the country in terms of jobs and growth and planning for the future with CHIPS and other stuff. So, I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election because I think he can be re-elected, and that's what we should all hope for."