Jedidiah Duggar's Wife Katey Duggar Pregnant With Twins: 'We Are Overjoyed!'
Jedidah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn, are expanding their family, as the latter is pregnant with twins!
In an announcement to People, Jedidah and Katelyn shared: “We have exciting news to share — we’re expecting! But we were not expecting this. We are overjoyed to announce that we have twin girls on the way!" Jedidah already has some experience with twins, as he is a twin himself with brother Jeremiah Duggar, which Jedidah went on to address in the announcement.
"As a twin myself,” he added, “I’m especially thrilled to welcome these double blessings into our family! The bond between twins is truly special, and I can't wait to see them grow and experience life together." The twins will not be the first children for Jedidah and Katelyn, as they currently have son Turett Oliver, who was born in 2022, and daughter Nora Kate, who was born in 2023.
Jedidah and Katelyn addressed their children adding two siblings to the mix, stating: “Our children, Truett and Nora, have no idea just how much their lives are about to change with the arrival of their new sisters.”
"We're excited to watch their bond as siblings grow and to see the fun and love multiply in our home," the couple added. "This new chapter will bring endless joy and shared adventures for our whole family!"
For as many babies that there currently are in the Duggar family, Jedidah and Katelyn are the first couple to have twins. “When we found out we were having twins, our excitement was overwhelming — especially knowing they will be the first twin grandbabies in the Duggar family," they exclaimed. In true Duggar fashion, the couple wrapped by saying, "We appreciate all of your prayers and support as we prepare for this wonderful new part of our family’s journey."
The pair got married in April 2021 in a private ceremony.
"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey," Jed wrote about their special day.