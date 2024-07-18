Jedidiah Duggar's Wife Katey Duggar Pregnant With Twins: 'We Are Overjoyed!'

Jedidah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn , are expanding their family, as the latter is pregnant with twins!

In an announcement to People , Jedidah and Katelyn shared: “We have exciting news to share — we’re expecting! But we were not expecting this. We are overjoyed to announce that we have twin girls on the way!" Jedidah already has some experience with twins, as he is a twin himself with brother Jeremiah Duggar , which Jedidah went on to address in the announcement.

"As a twin myself,” he added, “I’m especially thrilled to welcome these double blessings into our family! The bond between twins is truly special, and I can't wait to see them grow and experience life together." The twins will not be the first children for Jedidah and Katelyn, as they currently have son Turett Oliver , who was born in 2022, and daughter Nora Kate , who was born in 2023.

Jedidah and Katelyn addressed their children adding two siblings to the mix, stating: “Our children, Truett and Nora, have no idea just how much their lives are about to change with the arrival of their new sisters.”

"We're excited to watch their bond as siblings grow and to see the fun and love multiply in our home," the couple added. "This new chapter will bring endless joy and shared adventures for our whole family!"