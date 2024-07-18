OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Duggar pregnancy
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Jedidiah Duggar's Wife Katey Duggar Pregnant With Twins: 'We Are Overjoyed!'

Photo of Jedidah Duggar and Katey Duggar.
Source: @jed_duggar/Instagram
By:

Jul. 18 2024, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jedidah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn, are expanding their family, as the latter is pregnant with twins!

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Jedidah Duggar and Katey Duggar are expecting twins.

In an announcement to People, Jedidah and Katelyn shared: “We have exciting news to share — we’re expecting! But we were not expecting this. We are overjoyed to announce that we have twin girls on the way!" Jedidah already has some experience with twins, as he is a twin himself with brother Jeremiah Duggar, which Jedidah went on to address in the announcement.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Jedidah Duggar and Katey Duggar already have two children.

Article continues below advertisement

"As a twin myself,” he added, “I’m especially thrilled to welcome these double blessings into our family! The bond between twins is truly special, and I can't wait to see them grow and experience life together." The twins will not be the first children for Jedidah and Katelyn, as they currently have son Turett Oliver, who was born in 2022, and daughter Nora Kate, who was born in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Jedidah Duggar and Katey Duggar are excited to welcome their twins.

MORE ON:
Duggar pregnancy
Article continues below advertisement

Jedidah and Katelyn addressed their children adding two siblings to the mix, stating: “Our children, Truett and Nora, have no idea just how much their lives are about to change with the arrival of their new sisters.”

"We're excited to watch their bond as siblings grow and to see the fun and love multiply in our home," the couple added. "This new chapter will bring endless joy and shared adventures for our whole family!"

Article continues below advertisement
matts square template
Source: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Jedidah Duggar and Katey Duggar are the first Duggar couple to have twins as grandchildren for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Article continues below advertisement

For as many babies that there currently are in the Duggar family, Jedidah and Katelyn are the first couple to have twins. “When we found out we were having twins, our excitement was overwhelming — especially knowing they will be the first twin grandbabies in the Duggar family," they exclaimed. In true Duggar fashion, the couple wrapped by saying, "We appreciate all of your prayers and support as we prepare for this wonderful new part of our family’s journey."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The pair got married in April 2021 in a private ceremony.

"For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey," Jed wrote about their special day.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.