'Was That Even Legal?' Critics Slam Jed & Katey Duggar For Dangerous Gender Reveal Party Stunt
Jedidiah and Katey Duggar found themselves in hot water with fans after pulling off a strange daredevil act for their gender reveal party that some called dangerous and even "illegal."
While many couples choose to release pink or blue balloons or cut into a cake to reveal the biological sex of their baby to friends and family, the 24-year-olds had something a little more edgy in mind — driving a truck into a pond!
The reveal, which was later posted to Jed and Katey's YouTube channel, began with a pink vehicle revving its engine as "Bad to the Bone" by George Thorogood blared through loud speakers. The truck then sped down a hill and rocketed off of a dirt ramp into a small body of water as fireworks shot off and the crowd of party-goers cheered in the background.
Jed and Katey were ecstatic to find out that they were having a baby girl, however, Duggar critics quickly took to the Internet with worries for the driver and to question if the over-the-top festivities were even legal.
"Am I the only one thinking some laws have been broken here? This is mindbogglingly stupid!" one user wrote, with another adding, "Is the person in that car still alive?"
A third quipped, "You mean I could have crashed a pink car into a body of water instead of just reading the gender results from my blood work at home from an envelope with my husband!?"
Jed and Katey — who welcomed their first child, Truett, in May 2022 — announced they were pregnant with their second child in December.
"She pulled me aside, and she said, 'Hey, so I took this pregnancy test the day before, and she said there was a faint line that came up, and she said I wasn't for sure so I took another this morning, which would have been yesterday morning, and it came back positive,'" Jed shared at the time.