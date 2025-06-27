Unfazed Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Steal the Show in Venice as Protests Erupt
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez are forging ahead with their highly anticipated wedding celebrations in Venice, undeterred by activists protesting against what they view as the city's transformation into a playground for the wealthy, at the expense of local residents.
The couple arrived in Venice on Wednesday, June 25, flying by helicopter from Bezos' yacht, Koru, anchored nearby off the Croatian coast.
They are currently residing at the luxurious 7-star Aman Hotel on the Grand Canal, a venue that previously hosted George Clooney and Amal Clooney’s wedding party nearly a decade ago.
According to Italy's Corriere della Sera, over 90 private jets are expected to touch down at Venice's Marco Polo Airport for the wedding festivities. Among the star-studded guest list are Hollywood icons Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger and Oprah Winfrey, joining reality star Kim Kardashian, who has already arrived. Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were also spotted, adding to the high-profile guest roster.
The three-day wedding celebration kicked off Thursday, June 26, with a lavish party in the cloisters of Madonna dell'Orto, a medieval church in central Venice, which has been cordoned off to keep activists at bay.
These protesters are waging a "No Space for Bezos" campaign, striving to reclaim the city for the locals.
Activists have already achieved some success, compelling organizers to move a mega-party originally slated for Saturday at the historic 16th-century Scuola Grande della Misericordia building.
With threats of filling the canals with inflatable crocodiles to block celebrity guests, the party will now take place at Venice's ancient Arsenale shipyards, situated further from the city center, according to media reports.
On Friday, June 27, the Bezos-Sánchez celebration is expected to unfold on the scenic island of San Giorgio, renowned for the Church of San Giorgio Maggiore crafted by famed architect Andrea Palladio.
However, it remains unclear if the nuptials will occur there. Speculation suggests the couple may have already exchanged vows in a private ceremony in the U.S.
Venice's mayor, Luigi Brugnaro and regional governor, Luca Zaia, have both expressed support for the event, labeling it "the wedding of the century."
They pointed out that the festivities are expected to inject €40-48 million ($46-56 million) into local businesses.
"Welcome to Venice, Jeff," Luca stated, thanking the couple for their "gesture of extraordinary generosity" after they reportedly donated €3 million ($3.5 million) to three local institutions: Corila, an organization dedicated to studying Venice's lagoon ecosystem, UNESCO's local office and the Venice International University.