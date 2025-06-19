Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Glam Wedding Plans Spark Protests in Italy: 'No Space for Bezos'
Activists in Venice are ramping up their efforts to disrupt the upcoming wedding celebrations of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez, set to take place from June 26-28.
The planned wedding sparked outrage among locals who claimed the city is transforming into a playground for the wealthy at the expense of its residents.
The "No Space for Bezos" campaign, a clever jab referencing Bezos' Blue Origin spaceflight venture, has gained traction. Over the weekend, protesters displayed a massive banner on St. Mark's Tower adorned with "Bezos" in bold blue letters, marked with a striking red X.
This visual protest is just one of many banners and stickers plastered throughout the city, voicing dissent against the lavish celebration.
"This wedding is the symbol of the exploitation of the city by outsiders," said 33-year-old Federica Toninelli, a Venetian activist involved in the "No Space for Bezos" movement.
The activists are threatening to block access to the city's canals and narrow streets to hinder approximately 200 guests from reaching the various wedding venues. High-profile invitees reportedly include Katy Perry, members of the Kardashian clan, Eva Longoria, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.
Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro expressed hope that the protests would not derail Bezos and Sánchez's wedding plans. "We will have to apologize to Bezos," Brugnaro said to reporters.
"I am ashamed of those who behave like this. I hope that Bezos comes anyway," he added, emphasizing that "not all Venetians think like these protesters."
Should the celebrations proceed, they will mark the largest wedding bash in Venice since George Clooney married wife Amal on the lagoon in 2014 — a star-studded event that went off without a hitch.
Bezos and Sanchez reportedly met through mutual friends, with their relationship evolving from professional collaborations. Sánchez's company, Black Ops Aviation, was even hired by Blue Origin, for aerial filming.
In May 2023, Bezos proposed to Sánchez aboard his stunning $500 million superyacht, Koru, with a dazzling 30-carat pink diamond ring. Sánchez later recounted in an interview that she "blacked out a bit" from surprise when he popped the question.
In May, Sánchez held a bachelorette party in Paris featuring a luxurious boat party by the river overlooking the Eiffel Tower.
That too, was a relaxed and star-studded affair with Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Perry and Longoria attending.
"To my girls…thank you for surprising me, lifting me up, and reminding me how much I needed this moment. I love your hearts and your beautiful energy more than words can say," Sánchez shared on Instagram.