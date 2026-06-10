Jeff Bezos' Wife Lauren Sánchez Reveals What 'Helps' Her Manage Dyslexia and ADHD While Living Billionaire Lifestyle

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Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sánchez, revealed what "helps" her as she navigates dyslexia and ADHD while living a high-profile lifestyle. "One of the first things is pretty obvious and that's audiobooks," Sánchez, 56, said in a video posted via Instagram on Wednesday, June 10, describing methods that assisted with her dyslexia over the years.

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Lauren Sánchez on Living With Dyslexia and ADHD

Source: @laurensanchez/Instagram Lauren Sánchez revealed it was difficult to get through books in high school.

"When I was in high school, getting through a book ... well, it never really happened," she admitted. "So, do you remember CliffNotes? I used to use CliffNotes and now I can get through a whole book. So thank you audiobooks." The journalist explained that she had to develop different strategies for memorizing information due to her learning differences. "As a reporter, you used to have to go and write a script and then memorize it, because you'd do a live shot," she described. "A lot of people could just memorize it and on camera go right away, [but] I used to have to write it down three times so that my brain could process all those words."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @laurensanchez/Instagram Lauren Sánchez's vulnerable post was received with praise.

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Lauren Sánchez on Managing ADHD

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez is a mother of three children from previous relationships.

As for things that helped her with her ADHD, which is a condition categorized by a patterns of inattention, hyperactivity or impulsivity, she confessed to playing with fidget toys. "I'm always trying to play with them or else I'm biting my nails," she admitted.

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Lauren Sánchez Thanked Her Children

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez revealed her kids call her by her 'first real name' when they want to get her attention.

Sánchez also credited her children as pillars of support as she managed the neurodevelopment disorder. "Because I get distracted, they go, 'Mom, mom!'" she described as she snapped her fingers. "And if that doesn't get my attention, they call me by my first name, my first real name, which is Wendy. Yes, one of my kids, Evan, I'm calling you out, goes, 'Wendy,' and I turn right away." The former So You Think You Can Dance host is a mother of three: son Nikko Gonzalez, whom she shares with ex Tony Gonzalez, and daughter Ella and son Evan, whom she shares with ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. The reporter became a stepmother to the Amazon founder's four children following their June 2025 wedding.

A-Listers Supported Lauren Sánchez

Source: MEGA Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos tied the knot in June 2025.