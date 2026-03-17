Politics Donald Trump Claims Gavin Newsom Is Unqualified to Be President Because of His 'Learning Disabilities' Source: MEGA President Donald Trump escalated his feud with Gavin Newsom, whom he deemed unqualified to be POTUS because of his dyslexia. Lesley Abravanel March 17 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump sparked significant controversy by repeatedly stating that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is unqualified to be president because of his lifelong struggle with dyslexia, which Trump erroneously characterized as a "learning disability" and a "cognitive deficiency.” During an Oval Office ceremony on Monday, March 16, Trump told reporters, "I think a president should not have learning disabilities... Gavin Newscum admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia, everything about him is dumb.” In multiple Truth Social posts and public remarks, Trump labeled Newsom a "cognitive mess" and baselessly claimed his dyslexia was a "mental disorder" that made him no longer a "viable presidential candidate" for the 2028 election.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed Gavin Newsom has 'learning disabilities.'

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Trump says Gavin Newsom is unqualified to be president because of his "learning disabilities":



"Gavin Newscum has admitted that he has learning disabilities. Honestly, I'm all for people with learning disabilities but not for my president." pic.twitter.com/uHB83j7PJ0 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 16, 2026 Source: @realDailyWire Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom frequently fight on social media.

Trump's attacks followed Newsom’s recent book tour for his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry, where the governor and 2028 Democratic presidential frontrunner discussed his academic struggles and how he "cannot read a speech" due to his dyslexia. Newsom and his team have forcefully pushed back against these remarks, posting in response to the president's characterization of the learning disability. "I spoke about my dyslexia. I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand," Newsom wrote on March 11. The 58-year-old governor's viral social media-savvy press office responded to the initial attacks by suggesting Trump "seek mental treatment" and dismissing the comments as "vile" and "ableist.”

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Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom previously spoke about his dyslexia at an event.

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'Brain-Dead Moron'

I spoke about my dyslexia.



I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand. pic.twitter.com/qFjsQeSJ1z — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 12, 2026 Source: @GavinNewsom/X Gavin Newsom got into another heated exchange with the president.

Newsom described his dyslexia as a "superpower" and a "blessing" that allows him to think outside the written text. He also posted a message to children with learning disabilities, urging them not to let anyone — including the president — bully them. "To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you. Dyslexia isn’t a weakness. It’s your strength," Newsom posted on Sunday, March 16.

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Source: MEGA Gavin Newsom said a learning disability should be a 'strength.'

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To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you.



Dyslexia isn’t a weakness.



It’s your strength. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 17, 2026 Source: @GavinNewsom/X Medical experts and advocacy groups, such as the International Dyslexia Association and the National Center for Learning Disabilities, have condemned the remarks

Medical experts and advocacy groups, such as the International Dyslexia Association and the National Center for Learning Disabilities, have condemned the remarks. They noted that dyslexia is a neurological condition that affects language processing —not a measure of intelligence — and affects roughly 1 in 5 Americans. Experts, including those cited by the Cleveland Clinic, emphasize that dyslexia is a processing disorder and does not impact a person's intelligence. The CEO of the International Dyslexia Association praised Newsom’s openness, stating it helps eliminate enduring stigmas associated with the condition.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump's health has come into question as of late.