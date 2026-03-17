Donald Trump Claims Gavin Newsom Is Unqualified to Be President Because of His 'Learning Disabilities'
March 17 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump sparked significant controversy by repeatedly stating that California Gov. Gavin Newsom is unqualified to be president because of his lifelong struggle with dyslexia, which Trump erroneously characterized as a "learning disability" and a "cognitive deficiency.”
During an Oval Office ceremony on Monday, March 16, Trump told reporters, "I think a president should not have learning disabilities... Gavin Newscum admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia, everything about him is dumb.”
In multiple Truth Social posts and public remarks, Trump labeled Newsom a "cognitive mess" and baselessly claimed his dyslexia was a "mental disorder" that made him no longer a "viable presidential candidate" for the 2028 election.
Trump's attacks followed Newsom’s recent book tour for his memoir, Young Man in a Hurry, where the governor and 2028 Democratic presidential frontrunner discussed his academic struggles and how he "cannot read a speech" due to his dyslexia.
Newsom and his team have forcefully pushed back against these remarks, posting in response to the president's characterization of the learning disability.
"I spoke about my dyslexia. I know that’s hard for a brain-dead moron who bombs children and protects pedophiles to understand," Newsom wrote on March 11.
The 58-year-old governor's viral social media-savvy press office responded to the initial attacks by suggesting Trump "seek mental treatment" and dismissing the comments as "vile" and "ableist.”
'Brain-Dead Moron'
Newsom described his dyslexia as a "superpower" and a "blessing" that allows him to think outside the written text.
He also posted a message to children with learning disabilities, urging them not to let anyone — including the president — bully them.
"To every kid with a learning disability: don’t let anyone — not even the President of the United States — bully you. Dyslexia isn’t a weakness. It’s your strength," Newsom posted on Sunday, March 16.
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Medical experts and advocacy groups, such as the International Dyslexia Association and the National Center for Learning Disabilities, have condemned the remarks. They noted that dyslexia is a neurological condition that affects language processing —not a measure of intelligence — and affects roughly 1 in 5 Americans.
Experts, including those cited by the Cleveland Clinic, emphasize that dyslexia is a processing disorder and does not impact a person's intelligence.
The CEO of the International Dyslexia Association praised Newsom’s openness, stating it helps eliminate enduring stigmas associated with the condition.
The president, meanwhile, has been the focus of several medical professionals who have publicly questioned his cognitive health based on his public behavior.
Dr. John Gartner, a psychologist who has argued that the frequency of Trump's cognitive testing, has suggested that the 79-year-old president's doctors are monitoring existing dementia rather than just screening for it.
He has specifically pointed to "phonemic paraphasia" (struggling to complete words) and a "wide-based gait" as potential signs of frontotemporal dementia.