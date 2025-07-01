Who Are Lauren Sánchez's Kids? Meet Nikko, Evan and Ella

Lauren Sánchez is a proud mom-of-three!

On February 12, 2001, the journalist and her then-partner, former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, welcomed their only child together, Nikko Gonzalez. Although they split shortly after Nikko's birth, they remained amicable while co-parenting their child.

"My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son's father, Tony," she told the Wall Street Journal in 2023. "I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff [Bezos] might have. Tony and his wife are my best friends."

In 2024, Nikko notably walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana before his college graduation.