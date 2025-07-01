or
Who Are Lauren Sánchez's Kids? Meet Nikko, Evan and Ella

Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez, has three kids: two sons and a daughter.

July 1 2025, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Nikko Gonzalez

Lauren Sánchez became a first-time mom in 2001.

Lauren Sánchez is a proud mom-of-three!

On February 12, 2001, the journalist and her then-partner, former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez, welcomed their only child together, Nikko Gonzalez. Although they split shortly after Nikko's birth, they remained amicable while co-parenting their child.

"My greatest example is the relationship I have with my eldest son's father, Tony," she told the Wall Street Journal in 2023. "I learned how to co-parent with him, so I have more experience than Jeff [Bezos] might have. Tony and his wife are my best friends."

In 2024, Nikko notably walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana before his college graduation.

Evan Whitesell

Lauren Sánchez was previously married to Patrick Whitesell.

Lauren Sanchez

Lauren tied the knot with Endeavor Executive Chairman Patrick Whitesell in 2005 after two years of dating. On June 22, 2006, the Black Ops Aviation founder gave birth to her second child — and her first with Patrick — Evan Whitesell, at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, Calif.

In a since-expired December 2024 Instagram Story, Lauren confirmed her second son had been accepted into the University of Miami.

She also celebrated Evan's first solo helicopter flight, writing, "There's a special kind of trust that comes when you watch your kid take off on their own for the first time. It's about letting go, but also knowing they're more than ready. It's terrifying, exhilarating, and so deeply rewarding all at once."

Ella Whitesell

Lauren Sánchez and Patrick Whitesell have two children together.

Lauren and Patrick welcomed their daughter, Eleanor "Ella" Whitesell, on January 15, 2008. The licensed pilot filed for divorce in April 2019 after 14 years of marriage.

"Over the last two or three years, their marriage felt more like a business relationship," a source told People at the time.

Like Evan, Ella has kept a relatively private life — though Lauren shared a sweet Instagram post to mark her 16th birthday in January 2024.

"It seems like just yesterday I took this pic of you," said Lauren. "In your quiet strength, you've grown, not with loud fanfares, but with the gentle grace of a sunrise. Each day, you show us the beauty of dedication and the power of quiet dreams. We love you for everything you are, and everything you're yet to become. I love you beyond words."

