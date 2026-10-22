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Jeff Garlin Says He Had a 'Nervous Breakdown' and Was 'Going to Commit Suicide' While Working on 'The Goldbergs'

jeff garlin nervous breakdown suicidal ideation goldbergs
Source: MEGA; TEAM COCO/YOUTUBE

Jeff Garlin revealed his mental health crisis and suicidal thoughts while filming ‘The Goldbergs.'

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Oct. 22 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

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Jeff Garlin is opening up about a difficult period in his life while working on The Goldbergs.

During an episode of Ted Danson’s SiriusXM podcast, “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” released on Wednesday, October 20, Garlin shared that he experienced a “nervous breakdown” toward the end of his time on the ABC comedy. He revealed that his time on the long-running sitcom took a serious toll on his mental health, eventually leading to a crisis that left him struggling to keep going.

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image of Jeff Garlin revealed that he experienced a nervous breakdown and struggled with suicidal thoughts toward the end of his time on ‘The Goldbergs.’
Source: TEAM COCO/YOUTUBE

Jeff Garlin revealed that he experienced a nervous breakdown and struggled with suicidal thoughts toward the end of his time on ‘The Goldbergs.’

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He also recalled a major confrontation on set and an attempt to change his filming schedule so he would only have to show up once a week. According to Garlin, the arrangement created tension with his costars.

Garlin described just how serious things had become.

I had a nervous breakdown and I was going to commit suicide,” he told Danson. “I reached out to Susie [Essman], and I said, ‘I hate when people don’t reach out, but at noon today, I will be dead. I’m letting you know I will be dead.’”

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Source: TEAM COCO/YOUTUBE
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Garlin Recalled His Mental Health Crisis

image of Susie Essman contacted Jeff Garlin’s loved ones after he told her he was in immediate danger.
Source: MEGA

Susie Essman contacted Jeff Garlin’s loved ones after he told her he was in immediate danger.

After receiving the alarming message, Essman contacted Garlin’s ex-wife, Marla Garlin, and his girlfriend, Sari Tracht, to help him get support.

They also enlisted his best friend Brad Morris to stay with him while they looked into treatment facilities.

Jeff eventually received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and began working toward recovery.

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The Treatment That Helped Him Recover

image of Jeff Garlin eventually received a bipolar disorder diagnosis and sought treatment that included dialectical behavior therapy.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Garlin eventually received a bipolar disorder diagnosis and sought treatment that included dialectical behavior therapy.

Jeff explained that seeking professional help became an important turning point.

“I went to Cincinnati in the middle of winter, and I learned this thing called DBT, dialectical behavior therapy,” he continued. “I was no longer suicidal. They helped get me to a point where I could stand, and then I went out in the world, and it took time between therapy and medication for bipolar all that stuff to where I felt kind of whole.”

Five years later, the actor said he has reached a much better place emotionally and mentally. Still, Jeff wondered how “no one at Sony” could tell that he was struggling with his mental health.

Why Garlin Left 'The Goldbergs'

image of Jeff Garlin left ‘The Goldbergs’ in December 2021 amid allegations of inappropriate on-set conduct, which he disputed.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Garlin left ‘The Goldbergs’ in December 2021 amid allegations of inappropriate on-set conduct, which he disputed.

Jeff's departure from The Goldbergs came in December 2021, amid allegations of inappropriate conduct on set.

Reports at the time indicated that complaints had been filed over physical contact and jokes that allegedly made colleagues uncomfortable. The claims reportedly led to multiple human resources investigations.

Jeff disputed the reports, maintaining that he had "always been a kind and thoughtful person."

However, the actor acknowledged that there had been tension during his time on the show. His character, Murray Goldberg, was eventually written out of the series and killed off in the storyline between Seasons 9 and 10.

The Goldbergs aired for 10 seasons, from 2013 to 2023. The ABC comedy followed an American family navigating everyday life during the 1980s.

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