or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Larry David
OK LogoNEWS

Larry David Is 'Very Hurt' Over Cheryl Hines Friendship Fallout, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Costar Jeff Garlin Says

Image of Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Larry David, Susie Essman, JB SMOOVE
Source: MEGA

Larry David is reportedly 'very hurt' over the breakdown of his longtime friendship with former 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' costar Cheryl Hines.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Larry David is reportedly still upset over the breakdown of his longtime friendship with former Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Cheryl Hines.

Jeff Garlin, who starred alongside the pair for more than two decades, opened up about their estrangement on "Obsessed: The Podcast," claiming David was "very hurt" as Hines became more publicly aligned with husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s right-wing political career.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Garlin Says Larry David Was 'Very Hurt'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Jeff Garlin revealed Larry David was deeply affected by his falling out with Cheryl Hines after years of friendship.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Garlin revealed Larry David was deeply affected by his falling out with Cheryl Hines after years of friendship.

Garlin, 64, said David's feelings about the situation run deeper than a simple political disagreement.

"I know that Larry was really hurt," Garlin said, describing his longtime friend as a "sweet, sensitive, good man."

Garlin also made clear that his own relationship with Hines remains strong, calling her a loyal and loving friend.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines Was Missing From Larry David's New Show

Image of Cheryl Hines was noticeably absent from Larry David's new HBO series despite appearances from several other 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' alums.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines was noticeably absent from Larry David's new HBO series despite appearances from several other 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' alums.

Hines notably didn't appear alongside other Curb alumni in David's new HBO sketch series, Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.

Garlin said excluding Hines was David's decision and emphasized that executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama weren't responsible.

Still, Garlin said David never explicitly told him why Hines wasn't included.

Article continues below advertisement

Larry David and Cheryl Hines Were Friends for Years

MORE ON:
Larry David

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Larry David and Cheryl Hines worked together for more than two decades on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and developed a friendship offscreen.
Source: MEGA

Larry David and Cheryl Hines worked together for more than two decades on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and developed a friendship offscreen.

Hines portrayed David's fictional wife on Curb Your Enthusiasm throughout the HBO comedy's 24-year run.

Their friendship extended beyond the show. David actually introduced Hines to Kennedy in 2004, when both were married to other people. Kennedy later reportedly asked David for his "permission" to date his former onscreen wife. Hines and Kennedy married in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Hines Previously Addressed Their Estrangement

Image of Cheryl Hines previously acknowledged that politics had affected her relationship with Larry David, though she maintained there was still love between them.
Source: MEGA

Cheryl Hines previously acknowledged that politics had affected her relationship with Larry David, though she maintained there was still love between them.

Hines acknowledged in 2025 that politics had affected her friendship with David.

"I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me," she said at the time. Hines also suggested David was "mad" because Kennedy was serving in the Trump administration.

David hasn't publicly given his own detailed account of their apparent falling out.

RFK Jr. has stirred controversy with his views, including skepticism over vaccinations.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeff Garlin Remains Close With Both Stars

Image of Jeff Garlin said he remains close with both Larry David and Cheryl Hines despite the tension between his longtime friends.
Source: MEGA

Jeff Garlin said he remains close with both Larry David and Cheryl Hines despite the tension between his longtime friends.

Despite the tension, Garlin has maintained his friendship with Hines while remaining close to David.

Garlin said he reaches out to Hines approximately once a month to remind her how much he cares about her, even though he doesn't understand some of her or her spouse's political choices.

"It is confusing, but I do love her madly," he said, adding, "I consider her a very special friend."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.