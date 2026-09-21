NEWS Larry David Is 'Very Hurt' Over Cheryl Hines Friendship Fallout, 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Costar Jeff Garlin Says Source: MEGA Larry David is reportedly 'very hurt' over the breakdown of his longtime friendship with former 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' costar Cheryl Hines. Taylor Camp Sept. 21 2026, Published 10:27 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Larry David is reportedly still upset over the breakdown of his longtime friendship with former Curb Your Enthusiasm costar Cheryl Hines. Jeff Garlin, who starred alongside the pair for more than two decades, opened up about their estrangement on "Obsessed: The Podcast," claiming David was "very hurt" as Hines became more publicly aligned with husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s right-wing political career.

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Jeff Garlin Says Larry David Was 'Very Hurt'

Source: MEGA Jeff Garlin revealed Larry David was deeply affected by his falling out with Cheryl Hines after years of friendship.

Garlin, 64, said David's feelings about the situation run deeper than a simple political disagreement. "I know that Larry was really hurt," Garlin said, describing his longtime friend as a "sweet, sensitive, good man." Garlin also made clear that his own relationship with Hines remains strong, calling her a loyal and loving friend.

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Cheryl Hines Was Missing From Larry David's New Show

Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines was noticeably absent from Larry David's new HBO series despite appearances from several other 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' alums.

Hines notably didn't appear alongside other Curb alumni in David's new HBO sketch series, Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness. Garlin said excluding Hines was David's decision and emphasized that executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama weren't responsible. Still, Garlin said David never explicitly told him why Hines wasn't included.

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Larry David and Cheryl Hines Were Friends for Years

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Source: MEGA Larry David and Cheryl Hines worked together for more than two decades on 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' and developed a friendship offscreen.

Hines portrayed David's fictional wife on Curb Your Enthusiasm throughout the HBO comedy's 24-year run. Their friendship extended beyond the show. David actually introduced Hines to Kennedy in 2004, when both were married to other people. Kennedy later reportedly asked David for his "permission" to date his former onscreen wife. Hines and Kennedy married in 2014.

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Cheryl Hines Previously Addressed Their Estrangement

Source: MEGA Cheryl Hines previously acknowledged that politics had affected her relationship with Larry David, though she maintained there was still love between them.

Hines acknowledged in 2025 that politics had affected her friendship with David. "I love Larry, and I think Larry loves me," she said at the time. Hines also suggested David was "mad" because Kennedy was serving in the Trump administration. David hasn't publicly given his own detailed account of their apparent falling out. RFK Jr. has stirred controversy with his views, including skepticism over vaccinations.

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Jeff Garlin Remains Close With Both Stars

Source: MEGA Jeff Garlin said he remains close with both Larry David and Cheryl Hines despite the tension between his longtime friends.