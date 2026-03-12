or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein Baby Bombshell: Disgraced Financier Confessed to Fathering Child in Latest Files Released by DOJ

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein confessed to fathering a child in the latest files released by the Department of Justice.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2026, Updated 9:12 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein claimed a woman gave birth to his child, according to newly surfaced documents released by the Department of Justice.

"This is the mother of my child," the late businessman reportedly confessed to another one of his victims, while referring to a photo of a blonde woman outside of his New York mansion.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Confessed to Fathering Child

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein claimed that a blonde woman was the mother of his child.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein claimed that a blonde woman was the mother of his child.

According to the account, Epstein made the shocking confession to a female victim, who claimed she was subjected to years-long sexual abuse by him since she was 16 years old. She claimed she met Epstein on five occasions in 2005, introduced through contacts in the modeling industry.

The victim described Epstein pointing to a photo of a blonde woman on the beach and claimed she'd given birth to his baby.

"In another suite of his residence, there was a picture of a blonde woman on the beach. Epstein told (redacted) that this was the mother of his child," the woman told the FBI in January 2020, according to the DOJ. "Epstein told that her husband will be very lucky."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Was Seen in Photos With a Woman Cradling a Baby

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein described the mother of his child as 'perfect,' according to a victim's account.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein described the mother of his child as 'perfect,' according to a victim's account.

Epstein reportedly described the mother of his child as "perfect" and went as far as displaying a sculpted mold of her torso in his Manhattan townhouse.

A separate victim, who appears to be British, recounted a time at Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Fla., when the subject of Epstein's child came up and "upset" Ghislaine Maxwell.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ghislaine Maxwell Was Sensitive to Baby Subject

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell was reportedly 'humiliated' that Jeffrey Epstein didn't want a child with her.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell was reportedly 'humiliated' that Jeffrey Epstein didn't want a child with her.

The victim said that Maxwell, who was known to have a romantic relationship with Epstein, "punished" her "because of it."

In her account, the victim said it was "humiliating for her [Maxwell] that JE wanted to have child w/me and not her. I look more his type."

Virginia Giuffre Hinted at Being Asked to Have Jeffrey Epstein's Child

Photo of Virginia Giuffre hinted that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell wanted her to carry a child for them.
Source: MEGA

Virginia Giuffre hinted that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell wanted her to carry a child for them.

Daily Mail reported several accounts of Epstein propositioning women to carry his child, including Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide last April. In addition, the files included a photo of Epstein hugging an unidentified woman inside his New York home as she cradled a baby.

Giuffre touched on Maxwell and Epstein's relationship in her posthumous memoir and hinted they wanted her to carry a child for them, writing, "There was no way I wanted to bring a child into the world for them to raise. What if the baby were female?"

Epstein's sibling Mark has denied that his late brother had any children. Speculation that Epstein fathered a secret child has heightened in recent months after a 2011 email from Sarah Ferguson was made public.

“Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Ferguson — the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — allegedly wrote, referencing BlackBerry Messenger. “Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.