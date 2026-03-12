Jeffrey Epstein Baby Bombshell: Disgraced Financier Confessed to Fathering Child in Latest Files Released by DOJ
March 11 2026, Updated 9:12 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein claimed a woman gave birth to his child, according to newly surfaced documents released by the Department of Justice.
"This is the mother of my child," the late businessman reportedly confessed to another one of his victims, while referring to a photo of a blonde woman outside of his New York mansion.
Jeffrey Epstein Confessed to Fathering Child
According to the account, Epstein made the shocking confession to a female victim, who claimed she was subjected to years-long sexual abuse by him since she was 16 years old. She claimed she met Epstein on five occasions in 2005, introduced through contacts in the modeling industry.
The victim described Epstein pointing to a photo of a blonde woman on the beach and claimed she'd given birth to his baby.
"In another suite of his residence, there was a picture of a blonde woman on the beach. Epstein told (redacted) that this was the mother of his child," the woman told the FBI in January 2020, according to the DOJ. "Epstein told that her husband will be very lucky."
Jeffrey Epstein Was Seen in Photos With a Woman Cradling a Baby
Epstein reportedly described the mother of his child as "perfect" and went as far as displaying a sculpted mold of her torso in his Manhattan townhouse.
A separate victim, who appears to be British, recounted a time at Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Fla., when the subject of Epstein's child came up and "upset" Ghislaine Maxwell.
Ghislaine Maxwell Was Sensitive to Baby Subject
The victim said that Maxwell, who was known to have a romantic relationship with Epstein, "punished" her "because of it."
In her account, the victim said it was "humiliating for her [Maxwell] that JE wanted to have child w/me and not her. I look more his type."
Virginia Giuffre Hinted at Being Asked to Have Jeffrey Epstein's Child
Daily Mail reported several accounts of Epstein propositioning women to carry his child, including Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide last April. In addition, the files included a photo of Epstein hugging an unidentified woman inside his New York home as she cradled a baby.
Giuffre touched on Maxwell and Epstein's relationship in her posthumous memoir and hinted they wanted her to carry a child for them, writing, "There was no way I wanted to bring a child into the world for them to raise. What if the baby were female?"
Epstein's sibling Mark has denied that his late brother had any children. Speculation that Epstein fathered a secret child has heightened in recent months after a 2011 email from Sarah Ferguson was made public.
“Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Ferguson — the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — allegedly wrote, referencing BlackBerry Messenger. “Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx.”