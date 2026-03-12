Jeffrey Epstein Baby Bombshell: Disgraced Financier Confessed to Fathering Child in Latest Files Released by DOJ

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein claimed a woman gave birth to his child, according to newly surfaced documents released by the Department of Justice. "This is the mother of my child," the late businessman reportedly confessed to another one of his victims, while referring to a photo of a blonde woman outside of his New York mansion.

Jeffrey Epstein Confessed to Fathering Child

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein claimed that a blonde woman was the mother of his child.

According to the account, Epstein made the shocking confession to a female victim, who claimed she was subjected to years-long sexual abuse by him since she was 16 years old. She claimed she met Epstein on five occasions in 2005, introduced through contacts in the modeling industry. The victim described Epstein pointing to a photo of a blonde woman on the beach and claimed she'd given birth to his baby. "In another suite of his residence, there was a picture of a blonde woman on the beach. Epstein told (redacted) that this was the mother of his child," the woman told the FBI in January 2020, according to the DOJ. "Epstein told that her husband will be very lucky."

Jeffrey Epstein Was Seen in Photos With a Woman Cradling a Baby

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein described the mother of his child as 'perfect,' according to a victim's account.

Epstein reportedly described the mother of his child as "perfect" and went as far as displaying a sculpted mold of her torso in his Manhattan townhouse. A separate victim, who appears to be British, recounted a time at Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Fla., when the subject of Epstein's child came up and "upset" Ghislaine Maxwell.

Ghislaine Maxwell Was Sensitive to Baby Subject

Source: MEGA Ghislaine Maxwell was reportedly 'humiliated' that Jeffrey Epstein didn't want a child with her.

The victim said that Maxwell, who was known to have a romantic relationship with Epstein, "punished" her "because of it." In her account, the victim said it was "humiliating for her [Maxwell] that JE wanted to have child w/me and not her. I look more his type."

Virginia Giuffre Hinted at Being Asked to Have Jeffrey Epstein's Child

Source: MEGA Virginia Giuffre hinted that Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell wanted her to carry a child for them.