or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Sets the Record Straight on Secret Child Claim: 'I Would Have Known'

jeffrey epstein brother denies secret child
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother denied claims that his brother had a secret child.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 3 2026, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother is shutting down speculation after newly released documents sparked rumors that the late financier secretly had a child.

Mark Epstein addressed the claim directly following the resurfacing of a controversial email included in recently unsealed records.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Mark Epstein he would have known if a child existed.
Source: MEGA

Mark Epstein he would have known if a child existed.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

"No, Jeff didn't have any kids," Mark told Business Insider on Monday, February 2. "If Jeff had a kid, I think I would have known."

Article continues below advertisement

The denial comes after a 2011 email from Sarah Ferguson — the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — appeared to suggest Jeffrey fathered a son roughly 15 years ago.

“Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Sarah allegedly wrote, referencing BlackBerry Messenger. “Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Newly released emails reignited speculation about Jeffrey Epstein’s personal life.
Source: MEGA

Newly released emails reignited speculation about Jeffrey Epstein’s personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Later that same day, a follow-up message took a more confrontational tone, accusing Jeffrey of maintaining their friendship for ulterior motives.

"You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby," the email read. "It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply. More than you will know."

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey maintained a close relationship with ex-Prince Andrew, now 65, and Sarah for several years before his death in 2019.

Due to their association with the convicted s-- trafficker, Andrew and Sarah were stripped of their royal titles by King Charles III in 2025. The former couple was also forced to vacate their longtime Windsor residence, Royal Lodge.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Sarah Ferguson’s messages raised eyebrows.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson’s messages raised eyebrows.

Article continues below advertisement

Additional bombshell emails released in the document dump revealed even more eyebrow-raising exchanges between Sarah and Jeffrey. In one message, she jokingly proposed marriage and praised his generosity.

"You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," read a January 2010 email attributed to Sarah.

Article continues below advertisement

Other correspondence showed Sarah offering to arrange "VIP" tours of Buckingham Palace for Jeffrey and the daughter of his attorney, Alan Dershowitz.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jeffrey Epstein had longstanding ties to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein had longstanding ties to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

Article continues below advertisement

In another message sent in September 2009, the former royal suggested Jeffrey marry a woman with a "great body," adding: "Ok well marry me and then we will employ her."

One of the most controversial exchanges involved Sarah referencing her daughter Princess Eugenie. In a 2010 message, Jeffrey asked whether Sarah would be joining him in New York City.

She responded: “Not sure yet. Just waiting for Eugenie to come back from a shagging weekend!!”

At the time, Eugenie was just 19 years old and reportedly vacationing with her now-husband, Jack Brooksbank.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.