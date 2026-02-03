Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Sets the Record Straight on Secret Child Claim: 'I Would Have Known'

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother is shutting down speculation after newly released documents sparked rumors that the late financier secretly had a child. Mark Epstein addressed the claim directly following the resurfacing of a controversial email included in recently unsealed records.

Source: MEGA Mark Epstein he would have known if a child existed.

"No, Jeff didn't have any kids," Mark told Business Insider on Monday, February 2. "If Jeff had a kid, I think I would have known."

The denial comes after a 2011 email from Sarah Ferguson — the former wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor — appeared to suggest Jeffrey fathered a son roughly 15 years ago. “Don’t know if you’re still on this bbm but have heard from The Duke that you have had a baby boy,” Sarah allegedly wrote, referencing BlackBerry Messenger. “Even though you never kept in touch, I still am here with love, friendship, and congratualtions [sic] on your baby boy. Sarah xx.”

Source: MEGA Newly released emails reignited speculation about Jeffrey Epstein’s personal life.

Later that same day, a follow-up message took a more confrontational tone, accusing Jeffrey of maintaining their friendship for ulterior motives. "You have disappeared. I did not even know you were having a baby," the email read. "It was sooooo crystal clear to me that you were only friends with me to get to Andrew. And that really hurt me deeeply. More than you will know."

Jeffrey maintained a close relationship with ex-Prince Andrew, now 65, and Sarah for several years before his death in 2019. Due to their association with the convicted s-- trafficker, Andrew and Sarah were stripped of their royal titles by King Charles III in 2025. The former couple was also forced to vacate their longtime Windsor residence, Royal Lodge.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson’s messages raised eyebrows.

Additional bombshell emails released in the document dump revealed even more eyebrow-raising exchanges between Sarah and Jeffrey. In one message, she jokingly proposed marriage and praised his generosity. "You are a legend. I really don't have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness. Xx I am at your service. Just marry me," read a January 2010 email attributed to Sarah.

Other correspondence showed Sarah offering to arrange "VIP" tours of Buckingham Palace for Jeffrey and the daughter of his attorney, Alan Dershowitz.

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein had longstanding ties to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

In another message sent in September 2009, the former royal suggested Jeffrey marry a woman with a "great body," adding: "Ok well marry me and then we will employ her." One of the most controversial exchanges involved Sarah referencing her daughter Princess Eugenie. In a 2010 message, Jeffrey asked whether Sarah would be joining him in New York City.