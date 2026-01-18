Why Commoner Ex-Prince Andrew's Life in Exile Is About to Leave the World Furious

Article continues below advertisement

Ex-Prince Andrew may have lost his royal titles, but sources tell OK! his continuing secret excess is what will truly enrage the public when it emerges. And palace insiders have already sharing with us details of a lifestyle that appears largely untouched by his dramatic fall from grace.

Source: MEGA Former Prince Andrew lost his royal titles.

The former Duke of York, now formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was stripped last year of his royal status and title following years of controversy linked to his friendship with convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein. The decision, announced by Buckingham Palace on behalf of his elder brother King Charles III, 77, was intended to mark a clear break between the monarchy and Andrew's conduct.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew has to move out of Royal Lodge.

Yet insiders say the reality for the rest of his life will tell a very different story. Even after his demotion, a van delivering crates of champagne was seen unloading outside his Windsor estate, prompting fresh outrage. One source said: "Public anger will not be driven by the titles Andrew has surrendered, but by the privileges he continues to enjoy out of sight. The indulgence is still there, it has simply been pushed further into the shadows." The contrast of his current life with the stripping of Andrew's titles is stark.

He may have been formally relieved of his remaining titles and told he would no longer be known as HRH, a move widely seen as the final severing of his royal role. But according to our sources, his continuing daily life at his $40 million Royal Lodge home has continued with little restraint. One palace insider added: "Andrew continues to carry himself with a deep sense of entitlement. He expects constant service and special treatment, regardless of the expense, and rather than withdrawing from view, he behaves as though his circumstances remain exactly as they were. He also still expects his servants to call him a prince or duke." The same source added: "When it comes to comfort and indulgence, Andrew's day-to-day life appears largely unchanged. It is that continuity of luxury, despite everything, that many will find deeply offensive." Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, has been spending time in a bar attached to their shared 31-room Grade II listed property, where sources claim she has paid staff extra to keep her company during her boozing sessions. Meanwhile, questions have been raised about the champagne deliveries, as Andrew is said not to drink alcohol.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is continuing daily life at his $40 million Royal Lodge home.

"Although Andrew is not a drinker himself, he remains determined to entertain," a source said. "His social circle has shrunk dramatically as London society has distanced itself, yet that has not curbed the regular deliveries of champagne and expensive wine for him and Sarah's ongoing parties. They even had one at Christmas. He demands a formal, silver-service meal each evening, even on nights when he is the sole person seated at the table." Andrew's taste for extravagance has long been documented, from private jets and helicopter trips that earned him the nickname "Airmiles Andy" – to personal grooming rituals requiring staff to transport his own full-sized ironing boards through luxury hotels. Sources say those habits have not disappeared, with insiders adding it will continue when he is moved out of the Royal Lodge to another grace-and-favor residence.

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew is being told to move out by February.