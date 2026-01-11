Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Claims New Autopsy Will 'Prove' Pedophile Was Murdered in His Jail Cell: 'Why the Charade?'

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, has claimed once again that the dead pedophile was murdered while in prison — and not via suicide like it has been reported. The financier was jailed in July 2019 and was found dead in his cell one month later from a suspected hanging.

A New Autopsy Report Will Be Done in February

Source: MEGA 'I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?' Mark Epstein wondered.

Mark explained during an appearance on NewsNation Now on January 9 that "more autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove [the murder]." He was the one to identify his brother's body at the time, telling the outlet that the injuries “didn’t correspond to the way his body was found hanging.”

'Jeff Was Murdered,' Mark Epstein Claims

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein's friend Ghislaine Maxwell is currently in prison for s-- trafficking crimes.

“There are only three ways to die in prison,” he said, “Suicide, natural causes or murder.” “And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?” Mark wondered. He then stated how past investigations are simply a “cover-up.” “Why the charade?" he asked. "Who are they trying to protect?” Mark also said he "wouldn't trust anything" Jeffrey's longtime friend and madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, says. The convicted socialite is currently locked up in a Texas prison for her role in Epstein's s-- trafficking case.

The Epstein Files Have Slowly Been Released in the Last Few Weeks

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein allegedly died via suicide in jail in August 2019.

"[She] never saw the body or talked to Jeff before he died," Mark said. In June 2023, the FBI and the Department of Justice claimed there was no tangible evidence of foul play in Jeffrey's death. Mark has consistently voiced his doubt over his brother's passing, telling NBC News in July 2025: “More and more, I believe he was murdered." And everyone who looks at all the information that’s out there on facts comes to the same conclusion." Over the last few weeks, a slew of the Epstein files have been released by the government in chunks, despite many documents being redacted.

Source: MEGA Mark Epstein claimed Donald Trump is trying to hide some of the Epstein files.