Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Claims New Autopsy Will 'Prove' Pedophile Was Murdered in His Jail Cell: 'Why the Charade?'
Jan. 11 2026, Published 6:59 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein's brother, Mark Epstein, has claimed once again that the dead pedophile was murdered while in prison — and not via suicide like it has been reported.
The financier was jailed in July 2019 and was found dead in his cell one month later from a suspected hanging.
A New Autopsy Report Will Be Done in February
Mark explained during an appearance on NewsNation Now on January 9 that "more autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove [the murder]."
He was the one to identify his brother's body at the time, telling the outlet that the injuries “didn’t correspond to the way his body was found hanging.”
'Jeff Was Murdered,' Mark Epstein Claims
“There are only three ways to die in prison,” he said, “Suicide, natural causes or murder.”
“And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?” Mark wondered. He then stated how past investigations are simply a “cover-up.”
“Why the charade?" he asked. "Who are they trying to protect?”
Mark also said he "wouldn't trust anything" Jeffrey's longtime friend and madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, says. The convicted socialite is currently locked up in a Texas prison for her role in Epstein's s-- trafficking case.
The Epstein Files Have Slowly Been Released in the Last Few Weeks
"[She] never saw the body or talked to Jeff before he died," Mark said.
In June 2023, the FBI and the Department of Justice claimed there was no tangible evidence of foul play in Jeffrey's death. Mark has consistently voiced his doubt over his brother's passing, telling NBC News in July 2025: “More and more, I believe he was murdered." And everyone who looks at all the information that’s out there on facts comes to the same conclusion."
Over the last few weeks, a slew of the Epstein files have been released by the government in chunks, despite many documents being redacted.
Mark alleged to CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront in November 2025 that President Donald Trump's delay in releasing the documents was on purpose.
“It’s just there’s things in there he doesn’t want people to see. I mean, that... seems to be obvious," Mark said, adding that Jeffrey and the politician, 79, were pals and flew on their private planes together on several occasions.
“They say Donald was on Jeff’s plane like seven times, but I question, have they checked Donald’s flight logs from those days to see how many times Jeffrey was on his plane?" he noted. "I know Jeffrey told me on a number of occasions that he flew up or flew down with Donald. And Donald was in Jeffrey’s office quite a bit back in the '90s. They were good friends, everybody around knew that.”
However, Jeffrey had severed ties with the businessman because he “realized that Trump was a crook."