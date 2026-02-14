or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoNEWS

Jeffrey Epstein's Emails Exposed: Late Pedophile Talks About 'Buying Cages' Amid Rumors Girls Were Held Captive on His Island

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was interested in 'buying cages' in newly exposed emails, resurfacing rumors that he held women captive on his private island.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 13 2026, Published 7:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein was interested in purchasing "cages," according to the latest files released in relation to the convicted s-- offender.

The files revealed an interaction between Karyna Shuliak, a former romantic partner of Epstein, and a woman identified as Stephanie Hodges in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Was Interested in 'Buying Cages'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein was interested in the purchase of bird cages.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was interested in the purchase of bird cages.

Epstein's name was CC'd on each message, which began on June 5, 2013. Hodges wrote, "Capt. Ramon's parents have pet store in Puerto Rico. Bird Pics attached. They are available in stock."

The message was forwarded to Shuliak by Epstein, who replied the next morning by writing, "Good Morning Stephanie. Jeffrey is requesting a price list for the birds. He is also wondering about the cages. I am not sure what size cage these birds should in. Could you check where they sell cages. I will also do some research online. Thank you!"

Hodges responded with cage pricing, including "some monkey, lemur and cat pics."

"Oh, I didn't realized they are so big, are you going to put one of those big cages inside of the big round wall on the top of the mountain?" Shuliak wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Accused of Holding Women Captive

Photo of It's unclear what Jeffrey Epstein used cages for, but it believed he held women captive on his private island.
Source: MEGA

It's unclear what Jeffrey Epstein used cages for, but it believed he held women captive on his private island.

Though it's unclear what the cages' intended purpose was, Epstein was accused of running an extensive s-- trafficking and abuse scheme from his private Caribbean islands, Little St. James and Great St. James, according to a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2020.

The wealthy financier, who died behind bars in 2019, was accused of bringing girls as young as 11 and 12. The lawsuit noted that a 15-year-old girl attempted to swim off the island after being forced to engage in sexual acts. She was reportedly found by Epstein and held captive on the island after her passport was confiscated.

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Epstein Used Islands to 'Conceal' Criminal Activity

Photo of The Department of Justice released new files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation on January 30.
Source: MEGA

The Department of Justice released new files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation on January 30.

"Epstein clearly used the Virgin Islands and his residence in the U.S. Virgin Islands at Little Saint James as a way to conceal and to be able to explain his activity here," Virgin Island Attorney General Denise M. George said in a statement.

The email exchange was included in the latest batch of files released by the Department of Justice related to the Epstein investigation on January 30.

Members of Congress Were Granted Uncensored Access

Photo of Lawmakers pointed out that Donald Trump's name was mentioned a million times in the Jeffrey Epstein files.
Source: MEGA

Lawmakers pointed out that Donald Trump's name was mentioned a million times in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Select members of Congress were granted access to the uncensored records earlier this month, but some lawmakers are now claiming the files contain "mysterious redactions."

House Judiciary ranking member Jamie Raskin was one of the first to access the files, which are set up on four computers in a Justice Department facility. Lawmakers are not allowed to use electronics or have additional staff when accessing the files.

“I saw the names of lots of people, who were redacted for mysterious or baffling or inscrutable reasons,” Raskin, 63, told The Guardian on February 10. "I mean, there's tons of redacted stuff. ... And [Trump's] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it's all over the place."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.