Jeffrey Epstein's Emails Exposed: Late Pedophile Talks About 'Buying Cages' Amid Rumors Girls Were Held Captive on His Island
Feb. 13 2026, Published 7:09 p.m. ET
Jeffrey Epstein was interested in purchasing "cages," according to the latest files released in relation to the convicted s-- offender.
The files revealed an interaction between Karyna Shuliak, a former romantic partner of Epstein, and a woman identified as Stephanie Hodges in 2013.
Jeffrey Epstein Was Interested in 'Buying Cages'
Epstein's name was CC'd on each message, which began on June 5, 2013. Hodges wrote, "Capt. Ramon's parents have pet store in Puerto Rico. Bird Pics attached. They are available in stock."
The message was forwarded to Shuliak by Epstein, who replied the next morning by writing, "Good Morning Stephanie. Jeffrey is requesting a price list for the birds. He is also wondering about the cages. I am not sure what size cage these birds should in. Could you check where they sell cages. I will also do some research online. Thank you!"
Hodges responded with cage pricing, including "some monkey, lemur and cat pics."
"Oh, I didn't realized they are so big, are you going to put one of those big cages inside of the big round wall on the top of the mountain?" Shuliak wrote.
Jeffrey Epstein Accused of Holding Women Captive
Though it's unclear what the cages' intended purpose was, Epstein was accused of running an extensive s-- trafficking and abuse scheme from his private Caribbean islands, Little St. James and Great St. James, according to a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General of the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2020.
The wealthy financier, who died behind bars in 2019, was accused of bringing girls as young as 11 and 12. The lawsuit noted that a 15-year-old girl attempted to swim off the island after being forced to engage in sexual acts. She was reportedly found by Epstein and held captive on the island after her passport was confiscated.
- Jeffrey Epstein Files Show Late Pedophile Kissing and Cuddling Little Girls in Disturbing New Photos
- Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: Boat Captain Eerily Recalls 'Transporting' Late Pedophile and 2 Young Teenagers to His Private Island
- New Jeffrey Epstein Photos Expose Text Messages of Trafficking Scheme and Prescription for UTIs: 'I Will Send U Girls Now'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Jeffrey Epstein Used Islands to 'Conceal' Criminal Activity
"Epstein clearly used the Virgin Islands and his residence in the U.S. Virgin Islands at Little Saint James as a way to conceal and to be able to explain his activity here," Virgin Island Attorney General Denise M. George said in a statement.
The email exchange was included in the latest batch of files released by the Department of Justice related to the Epstein investigation on January 30.
Members of Congress Were Granted Uncensored Access
Select members of Congress were granted access to the uncensored records earlier this month, but some lawmakers are now claiming the files contain "mysterious redactions."
House Judiciary ranking member Jamie Raskin was one of the first to access the files, which are set up on four computers in a Justice Department facility. Lawmakers are not allowed to use electronics or have additional staff when accessing the files.
“I saw the names of lots of people, who were redacted for mysterious or baffling or inscrutable reasons,” Raskin, 63, told The Guardian on February 10. "I mean, there's tons of redacted stuff. ... And [Trump's] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it's all over the place."