Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump Over Claims He's Named in Unredacted Jeffrey Epstein Files 'More Than a Million Times'

Photo of Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump
Source: 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'/YouTube; MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel ripped President Donald Trump for being mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files 'more than a million times' in the unredacted documents.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 11 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump after the president made headlines over reports that he's mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files more frequently than initially believed.

While discussing the president's recent rant against Canada, Kimmel, 58, claimed it was a "distraction" from Trump's name being mentioned numerous times in the unredacted Epstein files.

Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump for allegedly being named in the Jeffrey Epstein files 'more than a million times.'

Jimmy Kimmel Called Donald Trump's Recent Rant a 'Distraction'

Photo ofA congressman made the claim about Donald Trump being frequently mentioned in the files.
Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube

A congressman made the claim about Donald Trump being frequently mentioned in the files.

"I believe every bit of this is an effort to distract us from the fact that Trump's name, according to one of the congressmen who just reviewed the unredacted files, Jamie Raskin, says he did a search [and] Donald Trump's name appears more than a million times," Kimmel told the audience, who reacted in gasps, on the Tuesday, February 10, episode of his talk show.

"There's only three million pages ... That's more than Harry Potter gets mentioned in all seven Harry Potter books," he joked.

Lawmaker Accuses DOJ of 'Mysterious Redactions'

Photo of Donald Trump was known to have a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was known to have a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in the early 2000s.

Kimmel's statements come days after select members of Congress were granted access to the uncensored records related to the Epstein investigation.

Under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress in November 2025, the Department of Justice has released about 3.5 million files related to the convicted s-- offender, who was formerly known to have a close friendship with Trump, 79.

The act allowed the files to be censored to protect the victims, which lawmakers now say include some "mysterious redactions."

Lawmakers Questioned DOJ's Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files

Photo of Lawmakers have began questioning redactions made by the Department of Justice.
Source: MEGA

Lawmakers are now questioning redactions made by the Department of Justice.

House Judiciary ranking member Raskin was one of the first to access the files, which are set up on four computers in a Justice Department facility. Lawmakers are not allowed to use electronics or have additional staff when accessing the files.

“I saw the names of lots of people, who were redacted for mysterious or baffling or inscrutable reasons,” Raskin told The Guardian on February 10, pointing out the name of Victoria's Secret founder Lex Wesner, whose ties to Epstein were already exposed.

"The idea that we could get through a meaningful fraction of them is just ridiculous," he stated. "I mean, there's tons of redacted stuff. ... And [Trump's] name, I think I put his name, and it appears more than a million times. So it's all over the place."

Raskin Promised to Raise Concerns With Pam Bondi

Photo of Attorney General Pam Bondi is set to testify in front of Congress on February 11.
Source: MEGA

Attorney General Pam Bondi is set to testify in front of Congress on February 11.

Raskin planned to raise his concerns with Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is set to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, February 11.

"We’re going to start by posing questions directly to Attorney General Bondi about the process that produced such flawed results, and that has created such mystery,” Raskin told the outlet. "But also, we want to get a commitment from the Department of Justice to clean it up as quickly as possible, and to get them to release the millions of other documents that are still out there.”

