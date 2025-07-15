Jeffrey Epstein's Former Lawyer Denies 'Client List' Exists After DOJ Memo on Epstein Files Causes Chaos

In the wake of all the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, his former lawyer David Schoen is speaking out about the ordeal.

Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that a client list was on her desk in February, but recently supported a Department of Justice memo that claims no such list exists.

Naturally, people were upset when Donald Trump backed Bondi and suggested it’s time to move on from inquiring about Epstein, leading him to be criticized by some of his loyal fan base.