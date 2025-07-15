Jeffrey Epstein's Former Lawyer Denies 'Client List' Exists After DOJ Memo on Epstein Files Causes Chaos
In the wake of all the controversy surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, his former lawyer David Schoen is speaking out about the ordeal.
Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed that a client list was on her desk in February, but recently supported a Department of Justice memo that claims no such list exists.
Naturally, people were upset when Donald Trump backed Bondi and suggested it’s time to move on from inquiring about Epstein, leading him to be criticized by some of his loyal fan base.
David Schoen Doesn't Believe the Jeffrey Epstein Situation Was Handled Well
When speaking to a news outlet, Schoen declared the entire situation involving the Epstein files “has been handled quite clumsily.”
“I think that they jumped the gun,” he said. “I think they spoke before they knew what they had. I think there’s a certain level of hypocrisy… [the] Biden administration, we know for sure that they had all of the same records.” Schoen reminded people Epstein’s accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was prosecuted by James Comey’s daughter and others. “They’ve had access — a lot of people have had access to all of the papers related to Jeffrey Epstein,” he added.
David Schoen Doesn't Believe a Client List Existed
“I don’t believe Jeffrey Epstein planned to blackmail anyone,” he elaborated. “I don’t believe Jeffrey Epstein was… the employee of any intelligence agency or any of these crazy Tucker Carlson theories that are going around.”
One theory for the alleged client list's non-release is that Trump’s name may appear on it.
Jeffrey Epstein Did Not Have Dirt on Donald Trump
After asking if he had “any dirt” on Trump, who was once close with the disgraced financier, the attorney said Epstein replied, “Absolutely not.”
“It was an important issue to him,” he elaborated. “This was before I knew President Trump at all of course. This was 2019… This is at a time in which it would have behooved Mr. Epstein to give up every wealthy and famous person that he knew in his own defense. So, specifically, I asked him about Donald Trump because they had been publicly associated in the past, and Trump threw him out of his club years earlier. He said, ‘Absolutely not.’” Schoen noted it was “important” to Epstein that people “not cast aspersions on Donald Trump and others who we spoke about by wrongly associating him with any of his activities.” “Jeffrey Epstein ran with a lot of wealthy and famous people… the fact that they might appear in an address book doesn’t mean that they did anything nefarious with him,” he added.
Jim Acosta Thinks Donald Trump Is 'Freaking Out'
Meanwhile, former CNN anchor Jim Acosta said he believes Trump is “freaking out” over the backlash from the Epstein files.
“You know, I’ve been around Donald Trump,” Acosta shared during a TV appearance. “I’ve been up close with him. I think I know when he’s worried.”
Acosta added it “raises the question” as to “what is going on with Trump and these Epstein files?”
“You know, Donald Trump, he’s all for releasing the JFK files, the MLK files, all these other files, but not the Epstein files, and it begs the question, what gives?” he stated.