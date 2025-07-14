Donald Trump 'Freaking Out' Over Epstein Files Backlash, Jim Acosta Alleges
Donald Trump is twisting himself “into a pretzel” over the pushback he’s received over the Epstein files, former CNN White House Correspondent Jim Acosta claims in a new issue.
Attorney General Pam Bondi initially claimed that a "client list" of s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein was on her desk. However, she later changed her position and supported a recent Department of Justice memo stating that no such list exists.
In the wake of her changing course, Trump has received a lot of criticism not just from the left — but also from his rabid MAGA base.
Jim Acosta Says Donald Trump Is 'Worried' About Epstein File Backlash
“You know, I’ve been around Donald Trump,” Acosta shared during a TV appearance. “I’ve been up close with him. I think I know when he’s worried, and he is freaking out right now over these Epstein files.”
Acosta noted it “raises the question” as to “what is going on with Trump and these Epstein files?” “You know, Donald Trump, he’s all for releasing the JFK files, the MLK files, all these other files, but not the Epstein files, and it begs the question, what gives?” he added.
He also pointed out a main issue — if Trump pushed the DOJ and FBI to close the Epstein case.
“When the Justice Department put out that memo that tried to sweep the whole thing under the rug — did some kind of directive come out of the White House, come from Susie Wiles, Stephen Miller, or Donald Trump to put out that memo?” Acosta said. “The age-old Watergate question is operative here: what did the president know — and when did he know it?”
Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino Is Considering Resigning
In the wake of the latest developments over the Epstein files, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is reportedly considering resigning.
“Bongino is out of control furious,” an insider who spoke with Bongino shared with a news outlet. “This destroyed his career. He’s threatening to quit and torch Pam unless she’s fired.”
There was a “tense meeting” that occurred on July 9, an insider said, and Bongino did not report to work on July 11.
“Bondi, [Deputy Attorney General] Todd Blanche, [Kash] Patel and Bongino were on the same page on this all along, until the criticism started to come in,” the insider said. “Bongino couldn’t take it.”
- Jim Acosta Questions Elon Musk's 'Job' in the Trump Administration: 'Who Voted for Him?'
- The View's Joy Behar Blasts Donald Trump for Calling Jeffrey Epstein a 'Creep' Years After the President Raved He Was a 'Terrific Guy'
- Tucker Carlson Warns Donald Trump’s Jeffrey Epstein Cover-Up Could Spark 'Revolution'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Donald Trump's Repsonse to the Epstein Files Backlash
In response to the backlash, Trump took to Truth Social on July 12 to speak out, questioning “what’s going on” with his “boys” and, “in some cases, gals.” “They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” he continued. “We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and “‘selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein. For years, it’s Epstein, over and over again. Why are we giving publicity to Files written by Obama, Crooked Hillary, Comey, Brennan, and the Losers and Criminals of the Biden Administration, who conned the World with the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, 51 ‘Intelligence”’ Agents, ‘THE LAPTOP FROM H---,’ and more?” Trump went on to allege they “created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called ‘friends’ are playing right into their hands.”
Trump went on to question why the “radical left lunatics” didn’t release the Epstein files, especially if there was something that could have negatively impacted the MAGA movement. “They haven’t even given up on the John F. Kennedy or Martin Luther King, Jr. Files,” he noted. “No matter how much success we have had… it’s never enough for some people. We are about to achieve more in 6 months than any other Administration has achieved in over 100 years, and we have so much more to do. We are saving our Country and, MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, which will continue to be our complete PRIORITY. The Left is imploding!”
Trump insisted he wants Kash Patel and the FBI focused on “investigating Voter Fraud, Political Corruption, ActBlue, The Rigged and Stolen Election of 2020, and arresting Thugs and Criminals, instead of spending month after month looking at nothing but the same old, Radical Left inspired Documents on Jeffrey Epstein.”
“LET PAM BONDI DO HER JOB — SHE’S GREAT!” Trump concluded. “The 2020 Election was Rigged and Stolen, and they tried to do the same thing in 2024 — That’s what she is looking into as AG, and much more. One year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the ‘HOTTEST’ Country anywhere in the World. Let’s keep it that way, and not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”