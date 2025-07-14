Donald Trump 'Freaking Out' Over Epstein Files Backlash, Jim Acosta Alleges

“You know, I’ve been around Donald Trump,” Acosta shared during a TV appearance. “I’ve been up close with him. I think I know when he’s worried, and he is freaking out right now over these Epstein files.”

Acosta noted it “raises the question” as to “what is going on with Trump and these Epstein files?” “You know, Donald Trump, he’s all for releasing the JFK files, the MLK files, all these other files, but not the Epstein files, and it begs the question, what gives?” he added.

He also pointed out a main issue — if Trump pushed the DOJ and FBI to close the Epstein case.

“When the Justice Department put out that memo that tried to sweep the whole thing under the rug — did some kind of directive come out of the White House, come from Susie Wiles, Stephen Miller, or Donald Trump to put out that memo?” Acosta said. “The age-old Watergate question is operative here: what did the president know — and when did he know it?”