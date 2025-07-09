Pam Bondi's Jeffrey Epstein Claims Under Fire After DOJ Memo Denies Client List Exists

Attorney General Pam Bondi finds herself under intense scrutiny following revelations from a Department of Justice (DOJ) memo, which stated no evidence existed of a "client list" for the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein or any suggestion that he was murdered.

The memo, first highlighted by Axios, indicated that investigators located "no incriminating 'client list'" and discovered "no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals." Furthermore, surveillance footage from the Manhattan jail where Epstein passed away supported a medical examiner's conclusion that he died by suicide.