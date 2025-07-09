Pam Bondi's Jeffrey Epstein Claims Under Fire After DOJ Memo Denies Client List Exists
Attorney General Pam Bondi finds herself under intense scrutiny following revelations from a Department of Justice (DOJ) memo, which stated no evidence existed of a "client list" for the late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein or any suggestion that he was murdered.
The memo, first highlighted by Axios, indicated that investigators located "no incriminating 'client list'" and discovered "no credible evidence ... that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals." Furthermore, surveillance footage from the Manhattan jail where Epstein passed away supported a medical examiner's conclusion that he died by suicide.
Rumors regarding Epstein’s purported client list have circulated since the disgraced financier died in 2019 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.
Many believe this list could expose high-profile individuals involved in s-- crimes. In a since-deleted social media post, billionaire Elon Musk claimed, without evidence, that the Epstein files hadn't been made public because of Donald Trump’s association in them. Trump has since dismissed the remark, asserting he had "nothing to do with it."
The DOJ memo clarified that no additional charges are anticipated in connection with their review of Epstein’s case. "We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties," the memo stated.
Moreover, the DOJ and the FBI’s examination of records found that much information was sealed by court, with only a small amount "that would have been aired publicly had Epstein gone to trial; the seal served only to protect victims and did not expose any additional third parties to allegations of illegal wrongdoing."
"Through this review," the memo continued, "we found no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials and will not permit the release of child pornography."
It emphasized that one of the government's "highest priorities is combating child exploitation and bringing justice to victims," adding that promoting unfounded theories about Epstein detracts from these goals. Bondi's previous comments about Epstein's alleged client list have raised questions, particularly from Trump supporters.
In February, she claimed on Fox News that a supposed client list was "sitting on her desk" and would soon be made public. The Justice Department later shared "declassified" binders with far-right influencers, but it quickly became clear that much of the information was already public knowledge.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This episode frustrated conservatives and failed to quell conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein. Later, Bondi mentioned that she was aware of "thousands of pages of previously undisclosed documents" and requested the FBI to provide the "full and complete Epstein files," which included videos.
In May, she revealed that the FBI was examining "tens of thousands of videos" featuring Epstein "with children or child p---." The delays in releasing information have fueled speculation that significant details about Epstein or notable individuals are being withheld.
What Others Are Saying
Responses on X, formerly Twitter, have expressed outrage at Bondi's assertions. Conservative activist Robby Starbuck proclaimed, "Pam Bondi said the Epstein client list was on her desk to review for release to the public just a few months ago. Now the DOJ she leads claims that there's no Epstein client list. Sorry but this is unacceptable. Was she lying then or is she lying now? We deserve answers."
Another account, @catturd2, with 3.7 million followers, tweeted, "So all the girls who have testified about being raped on Epstein's island were lying and Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison for being the madam for nobody? Please tell this is fake news."
Savanah Hernandez, a contributor for Turning Point USA, added, "Why did Pam Bondi get in front of the entire nation and say she had the Epstein client list on her desk? She should step down as Attorney General for lying to the American public."
The Republicans Against Trump account remarked, "Attorney General Pam Bondi in February: Jeffrey Epstein's client list is sitting on my desk right now to review. Today, Axios reports the DOJ concluded Epstein didn't keep a client list. So...was she reviewing imaginary files?"
Trump commented on Musk's claims in June, stating, "That's called 'old news.' That's been old news. That has been talked about for years. Even Epstein's lawyer said I had nothing to do with it. It's old news."