'He's at War With His Own Justice Department': Donald Trump 'Wants to Ignore' Jeffrey Epstein Debacle, Biographer Claims

In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed the alleged client list was sitting on her desk, but she has since backpedaled and agreed with the Department of Justice memo that there is no such thing .

While appearing on “The Daily Beast” podcast on July 14, Wolff believes Trump was “happy to ignore” the controversy around the disgraced financier until his allies created hype around the Epstein files.

“I think for one, truly he’s at war with his own Justice Department,” Wolff noted of Trump. “This is a problem of their own making. And I think that Trump has been determined to ignore the subject of Epstein for years and years and years.”

Wolff also brought up a 2017 interview he did with Epstein, in which he claimed he was “Donald’s closest friend for 10 years.”

“Because of what ultimately happened to Jeffrey Epstein and what ultimately he became and what ultimately he became a symbol of, [it’s] a very precarious thing to be Jeffrey Epstein’s closest friend, which Donald Trump is,” Wolff added. “So he wants to ignore this. He wants to just push this away.”