'He's at War With His Own Justice Department': Donald Trump 'Wants to Ignore' Jeffrey Epstein Debacle, Biographer Claims
Donald Trump is frightened by the Jeffrey Epstein situation, according to Trump biographer Michael Wolff.
While appearing on “The Daily Beast” podcast on July 14, Wolff believes Trump was “happy to ignore” the controversy around the disgraced financier until his allies created hype around the Epstein files.
In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi claimed the alleged client list was sitting on her desk, but she has since backpedaled and agreed with the Department of Justice memo that there is no such thing.
Michael Wolff Insists Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Were Friends
“I think for one, truly he’s at war with his own Justice Department,” Wolff noted of Trump. “This is a problem of their own making. And I think that Trump has been determined to ignore the subject of Epstein for years and years and years.”
Wolff also brought up a 2017 interview he did with Epstein, in which he claimed he was “Donald’s closest friend for 10 years.”
“Because of what ultimately happened to Jeffrey Epstein and what ultimately he became and what ultimately he became a symbol of, [it’s] a very precarious thing to be Jeffrey Epstein’s closest friend, which Donald Trump is,” Wolff added. “So he wants to ignore this. He wants to just push this away.”
Donald Trump's Statement on the Epstein Files Backlash
As OK! reported, Trump issued a statement on July 12 via Truth Social, questioning “what’s going on” with his “boys” and, “in some cases, gals.”
“They’re all going after Attorney General Pam Bondi, who is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!” he continued. “We’re on one Team, MAGA, and I don’t like what’s happening. We have a PERFECT Administration, THE TALK OF THE WORLD, and 'selfish people’ are trying to hurt it, all over a guy who never dies, Jeffrey Epstein.”
He went on to allege Democrats “created the Epstein files.”
Donald Trump Is in 'Pure Denial' Regarding the Jeffrey Epstein Situation
“His mood is pure denial,” Wolff said of Trump’s response.
“‘Why are people talking about Epstein?'" he continued. "'There’s nothing there. I’m not a part of this. This happened a long time ago.’ And so, again, denial, denial, denial. And, you know, Trump is very good at that.”
Some People Are Letting the Epstein Debacle Go
While many have continued to criticize Trump and his administration for the handling of the Epstein files, conservative podcaster Charlie Kirk said he’s “done talking about Epstein for the time being” after Trump called him on July 12.
“I’m gonna trust my friends in the administration, I’m gonna trust my friends in the government to do what needs to be done, solve it, ball’s in their hands,” he shared.
Kirk appears to be in the minority, though, as some of Trump's supporters have gone as far as to burn their MAGA hats in the wake of the client list not being released and Trump's response.