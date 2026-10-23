Jeffrey Epstein Boasted About 'Me, Donald Trump and a French Girl' on His Private Jet, Former Inmate Reveals in Documentary
Oct. 23 2026, Published 3:41 p.m. ET
Late child predator Jeffrey Epstein allegedly bragged about being on a private jet with Donald Trump and a “French girl” he was dating at the time, according to a former inmate speaking in a new documentary.
Just days before his death, Epstein shared a cell with Manhattan with William Mersey, who recalled the disgraced financier's story.
Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Private Jet Confession
Mersey shared the account in TMZ Studios Presents Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex, released Thursday, October 22.
“One day I went down, and I said verbatim, ‘Give me one anecdote that’s emblematic of Donald Trump’s essence,’” Mersey recalled.
According to Mersey, Epstein was excited to tell the story and described the flight from New York to Miami.
“So, we’re on my plane flying from New York to Miami. It’s just me and Donald and a French girl that I was dating,” Mersey recalled Epstein saying.
Donald Trump's Alleged Casino Remark
In Mersey’s retelling, Trump suggested an unscheduled stop to impress Epstein’s companion.
“Why don’t we stop in Atlantic City so I can show your friend my casino?” Trump allegedly asked.
“And Jeffy said, ‘No, we’re not stopping in Atlantic City. It’s all white trash down there,’” Mersey recalled.
When the French woman asked what “white trash” meant, Trump supposedly responded: “It’s me without money.”
- Jeffrey Epstein Says Donald Trump Referred to Himself as 'White Trash' While Flying to Florida With French Woman
- Donald Trump Traveled on Jeffrey Epstein's Private Plane at Least '8 Times' Between 1993 and 1996, New Flight Records Reveal
- Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Flew on Financier's Plane in 1993 With a 20-Year-Old Woman Whose Name Is Redacted in Files
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Flight Records Offer Another Twist
Trump has previously denied ever being on Epstein's plane. In 2024, he released a statement on Truth Social, writing: “I was never on Epstein’s Plane, or at his ‘stupid’ Island.”
However, a Justice Department email released in December 2025 revealed flight records that listed Trump on at least eight Epstein trips on the plane between 1993 and 1996.
On one flight in 1993, the flight record lists Trump and Epstein as the only passengers. It is unclear if Epstein gave Mersey a timeline of when the alleged flight with the woman occurred.
White House Responds to Documentary
TMZ said a White House spokesperson reacted to the story by asserting Trump's claim that he had expelled Epstein from Mar-a-Lago because he was a creep.
The outlet also reported that Epstein discussed former President Bill Clinton during the conversation with his cellmate.
Trump has repeatedly denied wrongdoing involving Epstein but faced backlash from even his own supporters for the delayed and slow release of the Epstein Files.
The president has not been implicated in any crimes related to Epstein, however, he himself and many of his associates are named in the files.
House Oversight Committee lawmakers and some Republicans have called for an investigation into some of the missing files and have made allegations against Trump.