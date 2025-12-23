Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Flew on Financier's Plane in 1993 With a 20-Year-Old Woman Whose Name Is Redacted in Files

Article continues below advertisement

A newly released batch of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files revealed that prior to the 2020 presidential election, a Southern District of New York attorney uncovered that Donald Trump had been on the disgraced financier's plane more than the public was told. The lawyer shared the findings in an email, but the recipient's name has been redacted.

Donald Trump Took at Least 8 Flights on Jeffrey Epstein's Plane

Source: mega Donald Trump flew on Jeffrey Epstein's plane 'at least eight' times between 1993 and 1996.

"Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware), including during the period we would expect to charge in a [Ghislaine] Maxwell case," the note stated. The father-of-five was "listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Maxwell was also present," the message continued. Some of Trump's guests on the flights included his ex-wife Marla Maples, their daughter, Tiffany Trump, and his son Eric Trump.

Source: mega In 1993, the financier and Trump took a flight with a 20-year-old female whose name was redacted in the files.

"On one flight in 1993, he and Epstein were the only two listed passengers; on another, the only three passengers are Epstein, Trump and then 20-year-old [name redacted]," another line from the note reads. "On two other flights, two of the passengers were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case," the note continued. "We've just finished reviewing the full records (more than 100 pages of very small script) and didn't want any of this to be a surprise down the road."

Source: mega The president insisted he's 'never' been to Epstein's island but called the area 'nice.'

Despite the documents released by the Department of Justice, the POTUS insisted he's never been to the late pedophile's island, which is where his trafficking crimes allegedly took place. During a recent address, the commander-in-chief doubled down on his claim, oddly stating, "I never went there by the way. Unfortunately, it's nice."

Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Said Donald Trump Loves 'Young, Nubile Girls'

Source: house oversight committee/doj In a letter Epstein allegedly sent in 2019, he claimed Trump loves 'young, nubile girls.'

While Trump hasn't been incriminated in any of his old pal's crimes, the DOJ recently exposed an alleged letter Epstein wrote to convicted pedophile Larry Nassar that mentioned Trump. "We shared one thing ... our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they'd reach their full potential," Epstein wrote to the former doctor of the U.S. women's gymnastics team, who began a life sentence in prison in 2017 on charges of sexual abuse and possession of child pornography. "Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls."

Source: house oversight committee/doj The late s-- offender allegedly sent the letter in August 2019, the same month he committed suicide.