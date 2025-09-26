Jeffrey Epstein Drafted 3 Apology Letters for His 'Selfish Actions' Before Investigators Closed In

Article continues below advertisement

Before investigators closed in on Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted pedophile considered addressing his “selfish actions” in three versions of an apology letter. In February 2008, Epstein reportedly worked with Merrie Spaeth, a crisis strategist who once served in Ronald Reagan’s White House, as they collaborated on multiple drafts of a public letter in emails obtained by a news outlet.

Jeffrey Epstein Penned 3 Apology Letters

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein collaborated with a crisis strategist in three apology letters.

“As a child growing up, I was taught to apologize. One apologized for any number of things, and I recall thinking it was unfair when I had to apologize for something I didn’t do or something I didn’t think was my fault,” read the first letter per Bloomberg, which was the longest out of the three. “As I’ve grown older, I’m said ‘I’m sorry’ for events unrelated to me where an event or outcome cause distress or pain.”

Jeffrey Epstein Apologized for His 'Selfish Actions'

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein never issued the public apology that he drafted.

The second letter was dramatically shorter at only 33 words. “I wish to apologize to my neighbors and friends for my actions which brought scandal and shame to my name and to assure them I will conduct myself appropriately in the future," he wrote. Epstein’s clear favorite was the third option, which he said “had promise.” The letter began with a quote from 19th-century philosopher William James, who spoke about “the hour or terror the hour of satiety.”

Jeffrey Epstein Entered a Plea Deal

Source: MEGA Jeffrey Epstein was later taken into custody.

“I’ve been blessed during my life. I’ve taken advantage of the opportunities offered by the American dream. The rewards have been substantial, but I’ve experienced that second hour,” he explained. “Please accept my sincerest apologies for my selfish actions which have embarrassed me, caused my friends to question my judgement and taken a great deal of time on the part of all levels of law enforcement authorities. Again, this is a public and heartfelt apology.” Only four months later, Epstein entered a plea deal in Florida to two state charges in June 2008, felony solicitation of prostitution and procurement of minors to engage in prostitution. He was taken into custody, where he served a sentence that lasted just over a year.

Jeffrey Epstein's Apologies Were Never Publicly Issued

Source: MEGA The crisis strategist was hired by Epstein’s company through a lawyer to 'provide communications options for Mr. Epstein and his legal team.'