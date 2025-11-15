or
BREAKING NEWS
Jeffrey Epstein Was Asked If He Has 'Egg-Shaped P----' During 2009 Trial

image of Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 15 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Jeffrey Epstein was inquired about if he had an "egg-shaped p----" in a clip from a 2009 trial that has since resurfaced.

The video has been making the rounds online and features the pedophile, who died in jail in 2019, being asked by a lawyer about his manhood.

Image of Jeffrey Epstein was asked if he had an ‘egg-shaped p----.’
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was asked if he had an ‘egg-shaped p----.’

In the 2009 deposition, Epstein was sued by several victims who claimed he abused them when they were minors.

The plaintiffs asked the shocked financier the wild question and his lawyer rapidly objected.

The attorney slammed the query and said it was only asked to embarrass Epstein. They then warned the opposing counsel to not interrogate Epstein again with anatomy-based questions.

Jeffrey Epstein's Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Was Found Guilty in 2021

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scheme.

But the victims' lawyer persisted and then followed up with the NSFW description, calling his sexual organ "oval-shaped... thick at the base, thin towards the head portion, and ... egg-shaped."

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 for s-- trafficking of minors in Florida and New York, dying by suicide in his prison cell a month later. His accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was found guilty of child trafficking in 2021 and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The British socialite, 63, is currently serving her sentence at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas and is reportedly living a cushy lifestyle there.

Ghislaine's Texas Prison Is 'Safer' for Her

Photo of Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly being 'waited on' by law enforcement staff in prison.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell is reportedly being 'waited on' by law enforcement staff in prison.

She is apparently receiving good treatment at the minimum-security federal prison, which includes luxury hand-delivered meals and private visits with guests.

According to emails she wrote that were obtained by NBC News, the prison is safer and more hygienic that her previous jail, the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida. She was moved from the Sunshine State's prison to Texas in August.

“The kitchen looks clean too — no possums falling from the celling [sic] to fry unfortunately on ovens, and become mingled with the food being served,” she penned.

Image of Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell was Jeffrey Epstein's accomplice.

Maxwell continued in the emails: “The institution is run in an orderly fashion which makes for a safer more comfortable environment for all people concerned, inmates and guards alike."

“I feel like I have dropped through Alice in Wonderlands [sic] looking glass,” she went on. “I am much happier here and more importantly safe. So yes everyone can breath [sic] a sigh.”

